947 Breakfast Club

Tsogo Sun is turning 50 years old. The Breakfast Club had a chat with the COO Ravi Nadasen and this is what he had to say!


#SpunALie: As South Africans, we have a habit of painting a beautiful picture about our home once we get to different nations, with a little bit of twisting the truth!

#SpunALie: As South Africans, we have a habit of painting a beautiful picture about our home once we get to different nations, with a little bit of twisting the truth!

22 May 2019 10:47 AM
When Anele was convinced that the fancy gift was for her from her partner!

When Anele was convinced that the fancy gift was for her from her partner!

22 May 2019 10:46 AM
Most of the time, cheating is adulterous but sometimes its with little things. Listen to this!

Most of the time, cheating is adulterous but sometimes its with little things. Listen to this!

22 May 2019 10:44 AM
Siblings always get away with murder. Well... sometimes. Take a listen at this!

Siblings always get away with murder. Well... sometimes. Take a listen at this!

22 May 2019 10:38 AM
South African people tend to twist the truth once they get to America. Take a listen and find out why!

South African people tend to twist the truth once they get to America. Take a listen and find out why!

21 May 2019 10:12 AM
If you had to borrow someone your body, what kinks would you warn them about?

If you had to borrow someone your body, what kinks would you warn them about?

21 May 2019 10:11 AM
Alex challenged Anele to represent the Breakfast Club during the Voice live show. Take a listen to find out what did she have to do!

Alex challenged Anele to represent the Breakfast Club during the Voice live show. Take a listen to find out what did she have to do!

21 May 2019 10:08 AM
During Anele's birthday party, certain questions were asked. Take a listen to find out!

During Anele's birthday party, certain questions were asked. Take a listen to find out!

21 May 2019 10:06 AM
#WouldYouRather: Car keys vs house keys. Which one would you rather lose?

#WouldYouRather: Car keys vs house keys. Which one would you rather lose?

21 May 2019 10:05 AM
Features
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Events
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK

WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
Mokonyane asks ANC to reconsider deployment in Parliament
Mokonyane asks ANC to reconsider deployment in Parliament

Her appointment to the powerful parliamentary position was announced on Monday after the party’s special NEC meeting.
ANC chief whip: If Mabuza resigns, we’re not panicking
ANC chief whip: If Mabuza resigns, we’re not panicking

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa issued a statement on Wednesday and said David Mabuza made the request in light of a report by the party’s integrity commission in which he is alleged to have brought the party into disrepute.
Ramaphosa, Dlamini Zuma, Mantashe sworn in as MPs
Ramaphosa, Dlamini Zuma, Mantashe sworn in as MPs

New and old MPs are being sworn-in to the sixth Parliament of South Africa.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us