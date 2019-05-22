Tsogo Sun is turning 50 years old. The Breakfast Club had a chat with the COO Ravi Nadasen and this is what he had to say!

947 Breakfast Club
#SpunALie: As South Africans, we have a habit of painting a beautiful picture about our home once we get to different nations, with a little bit of twisting the truth!
22 May 2019 10:47 AM
When Anele was convinced that the fancy gift was for her from her partner!
22 May 2019 10:46 AM
Most of the time, cheating is adulterous but sometimes its with little things. Listen to this!
22 May 2019 10:44 AM
Siblings always get away with murder. Well... sometimes. Take a listen at this!
22 May 2019 10:38 AM
South African people tend to twist the truth once they get to America. Take a listen and find out why!
21 May 2019 10:12 AM
If you had to borrow someone your body, what kinks would you warn them about?
21 May 2019 10:11 AM
Alex challenged Anele to represent the Breakfast Club during the Voice live show. Take a listen to find out what did she have to do!
21 May 2019 10:08 AM
During Anele's birthday party, certain questions were asked. Take a listen to find out!
21 May 2019 10:06 AM
#WouldYouRather: Car keys vs house keys. Which one would you rather lose?
21 May 2019 10:05 AM