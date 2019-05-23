947 Breakfast Club

Should your kids loose their cellphone privileges when they get up to no good? Take a listen at this!


#ClassicAds: Some old TV advert songs will forever be engraved in your memory!

#ClassicAds: Some old TV advert songs will forever be engraved in your memory!

23 May 2019 10:37 AM
Tsogo Sun is turning 50 years old. The Breakfast Club had a chat with the COO Ravi Nadasen and this is what he had to say!

Tsogo Sun is turning 50 years old. The Breakfast Club had a chat with the COO Ravi Nadasen and this is what he had to say!

22 May 2019 10:50 AM
#SpunALie: As South Africans, we have a habit of painting a beautiful picture about our home once we get to different nations, with a little bit of twisting the truth!

#SpunALie: As South Africans, we have a habit of painting a beautiful picture about our home once we get to different nations, with a little bit of twisting the truth!

22 May 2019 10:47 AM
When Anele was convinced that the fancy gift was for her, from her partner!

When Anele was convinced that the fancy gift was for her, from her partner!

22 May 2019 10:46 AM
Most of the time, cheating is adulterous but sometimes its with little things. Listen to this!

Most of the time, cheating is adulterous but sometimes its with little things. Listen to this!

22 May 2019 10:44 AM
Siblings always get away with murder. Well... sometimes. Take a listen at this!

Siblings always get away with murder. Well... sometimes. Take a listen at this!

22 May 2019 10:38 AM
South African people tend to twist the truth once they get to America. Take a listen and find out why!

South African people tend to twist the truth once they get to America. Take a listen and find out why!

21 May 2019 10:12 AM
If you had to borrow someone your body, what kinks would you warn them about?

If you had to borrow someone your body, what kinks would you warn them about?

21 May 2019 10:11 AM
Alex challenged Anele to represent the Breakfast Club during the Voice live show. Take a listen to find out what did she have to do!

Alex challenged Anele to represent the Breakfast Club during the Voice live show. Take a listen to find out what did she have to do!

21 May 2019 10:08 AM
Features
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Events
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK

WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
WATCH LIVE: NCOP delegates sworn in
WATCH LIVE: NCOP delegates sworn in

The NCOP allows provinces and local government authorities to have a direct say in the workings of Parliament, with delegates expected to build working relationships between national provincial and local structures.
Political parties object to Ndobe's elevation to KZN deputy Speaker
Political parties object to Ndobe's elevation to KZN deputy Speaker

Mluleki Ndobe, who is accused of masterminding the murder of former ANCYL secretary Sindiso Magaqa, was elected on Wednesday after Sihle Zikalala was declared as the new premier of KwaZulu-Natal.

WATCH LIVE: Transnet locomotive deals back in spotlight at Zondo Inquiry
WATCH LIVE: Transnet locomotive deals back in spotlight at Zondo Inquiry

Former Transnet electrical engineer Francis Callard returns to the state capture commission of inquiry, where he is expected to wrap up testimony about several irregular locomotive contracts worth billions of rand.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us