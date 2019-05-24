947 Breakfast Club

#WouldYouRather: Licking the bathroom floor or licking the dustbin!


#FancyJobTitle: What would a fancy title be for your job?

#FancyJobTitle: What would a fancy title be for your job?

24 May 2019 12:46 PM
Parents, lets the kids answer this question. What is Yoga?

Parents, lets the kids answer this question. What is Yoga?

24 May 2019 12:38 PM
Tsogo Sun and the 947 Breakfast Club gave away 50 rooms in total to any Tsogo Sun hotel in the country. Here are the winners!

Tsogo Sun and the 947 Breakfast Club gave away 50 rooms in total to any Tsogo Sun hotel in the country. Here are the winners!

24 May 2019 12:35 PM
#ClassicAds: Some old TV advert songs will forever be engraved in your memory!

#ClassicAds: Some old TV advert songs will forever be engraved in your memory!

23 May 2019 10:37 AM
Should your kids loose their cellphone privileges when they get up to no good? Take a listen at this!

Should your kids loose their cellphone privileges when they get up to no good? Take a listen at this!

23 May 2019 10:36 AM
Tsogo Sun is turning 50 years old. The Breakfast Club had a chat with the COO Ravi Nadasen and this is what he had to say!

Tsogo Sun is turning 50 years old. The Breakfast Club had a chat with the COO Ravi Nadasen and this is what he had to say!

22 May 2019 10:50 AM
#SpunALie: When South Africans paint a beautiful picture about our country... with a twist

#SpunALie: When South Africans paint a beautiful picture about our country... with a twist

22 May 2019 10:47 AM
When Anele was convinced that the fancy gift was for her, from her partner!

When Anele was convinced that the fancy gift was for her, from her partner!

22 May 2019 10:46 AM
Most of the time, cheating is adulterous but sometimes its with little things. Listen to this!

Most of the time, cheating is adulterous but sometimes its with little things. Listen to this!

22 May 2019 10:44 AM
Features
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
EWN Headlines
Preparations for Ramaphosa’s inauguration under way
Preparations for Ramaphosa’s inauguration under way

Rehearsals for the event were also continuing as SANDF officers stood in formation and planes flew overhead.
Zondo seeks answers from Hawks over Transnet’s R647m payment to fake supplier
Zondo seeks answers from Hawks over Transnet’s R647m payment to fake supplier

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said he was also concerned that the Hawks' Colonel Navin Madhoe, who is facing several allegations of corruption, was still at work.

Zuma: I have to sell socks and hats to pay lawyers
Zuma: I have to sell socks and hats to pay lawyers

Jacob Zuma has applied for a permanent stay of prosecution in a case involving a raft of corruption charges related to the multibillion-rand arms deal.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us