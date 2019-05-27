947 Breakfast Club

Menzi, the incredible Opera-singing Uber driver #FindMenzi


Some friends do certain things that will get you asking yourself a lot of questions. Take a listen to this!

Some friends do certain things that will get you asking yourself a lot of questions. Take a listen to this!

27 May 2019 10:59 AM
#HollywoodHelium: Cindy has paved the way and quoted a line from the Lion King. Take a listen to this!

#HollywoodHelium: Cindy has paved the way and quoted a line from the Lion King. Take a listen to this!

27 May 2019 10:48 AM
Sometimes we are the reason why we are stuck in a corner and the only way coming out of it is through lying. Take a listen at this!

Sometimes we are the reason why we are stuck in a corner and the only way coming out of it is through lying. Take a listen at this!

27 May 2019 10:43 AM
Zanele came, conquered and nailed the GRC R10 000 pop quiz!

Zanele came, conquered and nailed the GRC R10 000 pop quiz!

27 May 2019 10:39 AM
#WouldYouRather: Licking the bathroom floor or licking the dustbin!

#WouldYouRather: Licking the bathroom floor or licking the dustbin!

24 May 2019 12:50 PM
#FancyJobTitle: What would a fancy title be for your job?

#FancyJobTitle: What would a fancy title be for your job?

24 May 2019 12:46 PM
Parents, lets the kids answer this question. What is Yoga?

Parents, lets the kids answer this question. What is Yoga?

24 May 2019 12:38 PM
Tsogo Sun and the 947 Breakfast Club gave away 50 rooms in total to any Tsogo Sun hotel in the country. Here are the winners!

Tsogo Sun and the 947 Breakfast Club gave away 50 rooms in total to any Tsogo Sun hotel in the country. Here are the winners!

24 May 2019 12:35 PM
#ClassicAds: Some old TV advert songs will forever be engraved in your memory!

#ClassicAds: Some old TV advert songs will forever be engraved in your memory!

23 May 2019 10:37 AM
Features
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
EWN Headlines
'It’s just realising that anything is possible' - Saray Khumalo
'It’s just realising that anything is possible' - Saray Khumalo

Saray Khumalo arrived on home soil on Monday morning and received a hero's welcome at OR Tambo International Airport after her historic climb of Mount Everest.
WC ANC's alliance partners call for overhaul of PEC
WC ANC's alliance partners call for overhaul of PEC

The Congress of South African Trade Unions, South African Communist Party and South African National Civic Organisation said they were fed up with the in-fighting that has cursed the party.
Ramaphosa's Cabinet, ANC poll performance on agenda at Cosatu CEC meeting
Ramaphosa's Cabinet, ANC poll performance on agenda at Cosatu CEC meeting

Cosatu will also take stock of issues raised by different affiliates and then table issues related to the sectors they organise, amongst other organisational issues.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us