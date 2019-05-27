947 Breakfast Club

#HollywoodHelium: Cindy has paved the way and quoted a line from the Lion King. Take a listen to this!


Some friends do certain things that will get you asking yourself a lot of questions. Take a listen to this!

27 May 2019 10:59 AM
Sometimes we are the reason why we are stuck in a corner and the only way coming out of it is through lying. Take a listen at this!

27 May 2019 10:43 AM
This is what you call an opera singing uber driver!

27 May 2019 10:39 AM
Zanele came, conquered and nailed the GRC R10 000 pop quiz!

27 May 2019 10:39 AM
#WouldYouRather: Licking the bathroom floor or licking the dustbin!

24 May 2019 12:50 PM
#FancyJobTitle: What would a fancy title be for your job?

24 May 2019 12:46 PM
Parents, lets the kids answer this question. What is Yoga?

24 May 2019 12:38 PM
Tsogo Sun and the 947 Breakfast Club gave away 50 rooms in total to any Tsogo Sun hotel in the country. Here are the winners!

24 May 2019 12:35 PM
#ClassicAds: Some old TV advert songs will forever be engraved in your memory!

23 May 2019 10:37 AM
Features
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
EWN Headlines
Mpumalanga police on alert following threats to disrupt premier's inauguration
Last week, a group of African National Congress (ANC) members disgruntled about Refilwe Mtsweni’s appointment allegedly disrupted the inauguration plenary meeting.
Cosatu urges Ramaphosa to consider Cabinet of between 20 and 25 ministers
Cosatu has also questioned the role of deputy ministers in the Cabinet.

WATCH LIVE: Zondo wants answers on Hawks inaction on fraudulent Transnet payment
Chairperson deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo instructed his team to ask the commissioner of police did not pursue the matter when whistleblowers opened a case about the fraudulent payment of R647 million to a fake supplier in 2017.
