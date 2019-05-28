Remember the video of the Opera-singing Uber driver we put up earlier this week? [WATCH] Menzi, the Opera-singing Uber Driver #FindMenzi We sent out a search party to find the incredibly talented singer and our team of investigators reigned supreme. The 947 Breakfast Club asked Menzi to join them on the show for an interview and a little favour.
The 947 Breakfast Club found Menzi, the Opera-singing Uber driver
|
Some friends do certain things that will get you asking yourself a lot of questions. Take a listen to this!
|
27 May 2019 10:59 AM
|
#HollywoodHelium: Cindy has paved the way and quoted a line from the Lion King. Take a listen to this!
|
27 May 2019 10:48 AM
|
Sometimes we are the reason why we are stuck in a corner and the only way coming out of it is through lying. Take a listen at this!
|
27 May 2019 10:43 AM
|
27 May 2019 10:39 AM
|
27 May 2019 10:39 AM
|
#WouldYouRather: Licking the bathroom floor or licking the dustbin!
|
24 May 2019 12:50 PM
|
24 May 2019 12:46 PM
|
24 May 2019 12:38 PM
|
Tsogo Sun and the 947 Breakfast Club gave away 50 rooms in total to any Tsogo Sun hotel in the country. Here are the winners!
|
24 May 2019 12:35 PM