947 Breakfast Club

The 947 Breakfast Club found Menzi, the Opera-singing Uber driver


Remember the video of the Opera-singing Uber driver we put up earlier this week? [WATCH] Menzi, the Opera-singing Uber Driver #FindMenzi We sent out a search party to find the incredibly talented singer and our team of investigators reigned supreme. The 947 Breakfast Club asked Menzi to join them on the show for an interview and a little favour.

Some friends do certain things that will get you asking yourself a lot of questions. Take a listen to this!

27 May 2019 10:59 AM
#HollywoodHelium: Cindy has paved the way and quoted a line from the Lion King. Take a listen to this!

27 May 2019 10:48 AM
Sometimes we are the reason why we are stuck in a corner and the only way coming out of it is through lying. Take a listen at this!

27 May 2019 10:43 AM
Menzi, the incredible Opera-singing Uber driver #FindMenzi

27 May 2019 10:39 AM
Zanele came, conquered and nailed the GRC R10 000 pop quiz!

27 May 2019 10:39 AM
#WouldYouRather: Licking the bathroom floor or licking the dustbin!

24 May 2019 12:50 PM
#FancyJobTitle: What would a fancy title be for your job?

24 May 2019 12:46 PM
Parents, lets the kids answer this question. What is Yoga?

24 May 2019 12:38 PM
Tsogo Sun and the 947 Breakfast Club gave away 50 rooms in total to any Tsogo Sun hotel in the country. Here are the winners!

24 May 2019 12:35 PM
EWN Headlines
Alliance partners want forensic probe into Iqbal Survé's donation to WC ANC
The SACP, Cosatu and Sanco have called for the investigation, citing that Survé’s company, Sekunjalo, is the subject of investigation at the commission of inquiry into the affairs of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).
Kathrada Foundation adamant Gordhan innocent over Ivan Pillay Sars payout
In a report, Busisiwe Mkhwebane found Pravin Gordhan guilty of improper conduct after he granted the early retirement payout of then Sars deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay.
Truck's sudden stop may have caused deadly N3 South crash – RTMC
Nine people died and 20 others were injured in the multi-vehicle pileup near the Barry Marais offramp on Monday.

