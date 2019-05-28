947 Breakfast Club

Donovan seals his R10,000 prize in Gold Reef City R10K Pop Quiz


3 most essential items that you can afford to buy when moving into a new apartment!

28 May 2019 11:15 AM
The Breakfast Club has challenged Anele to represent them during the Voice live shows. Take a listen at this!

28 May 2019 11:07 AM
To wear make-up or not to wear make-up!

28 May 2019 11:04 AM
#HeliumHollywood: Which movie is Alex quoting under the influence of helium?

28 May 2019 11:01 AM
The 947 Breakfast Club found Menzi, the Opera-singing Uber driver

28 May 2019 7:54 AM
Some friends do certain things that will get you asking yourself a lot of questions. Take a listen to this!

27 May 2019 10:59 AM
#HeliumHollywood: Cindy has paved the way and quoted a line from... under the influence of helium.

27 May 2019 10:48 AM
Sometimes we are the reason why we are stuck in a corner and the only way coming out of it is through lying. Take a listen at this!

27 May 2019 10:43 AM
Menzi, the incredible Opera-singing Uber driver #FindMenzi

27 May 2019 10:39 AM
