947Detectives: Find out what Anele and Frankie are helping Gary Lucas locate...

947 Breakfast Club
|
Cell C Media play has invaded the 947 space. Two contestants are called in to sit and watch content and win big!
|
30 May 2019 11:28 AM
|
#HollywoodHelium: Thembekile quoted a line from Aladdin and had the whole team in stitches. Take a listen at this!
|
30 May 2019 11:25 AM
|
Menzi, the Opera singing uber driver is doing the most. Listen to this Celine Dion cover that he did!
|
30 May 2019 11:20 AM
|
The official unofficial supporters advert for the Proteas ahead of #CWC19
|
30 May 2019 7:48 AM
|
Menzi the Opera-singing uber driver is still riding his wave and singing so good from the top of his lungs. Take a listen at this!
|
29 May 2019 11:55 AM
|
29 May 2019 11:53 AM
|
56% people miss a certain thing when they on leave. Take a listen to find out what is it!
|
29 May 2019 11:47 AM
|
#HollywoodHelium: Today we putting Frankie to the test, quoting a line from Show me the money movie!
|
29 May 2019 11:39 AM
|
3 most essential items that you can afford to buy when moving into a new apartment!
|
28 May 2019 11:15 AM