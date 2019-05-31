947 Breakfast Club

There's people who actually don't need alarm clocks to wake up on time!


Looks like Anele will have to use Frankie's famous phrase to represent the Breakfast Club during the Voice live show on Sunday!

Looks like Anele will have to use Frankie's famous phrase to represent the Breakfast Club during the Voice live show on Sunday!

31 May 2019 11:54 AM
#HollywoodHelium: Anele took it like a champ and quoted a line from Titanic. Take a listen at this!

#HollywoodHelium: Anele took it like a champ and quoted a line from Titanic. Take a listen at this!

31 May 2019 11:53 AM
#947Detectives: Find out what Anele and Frankie are helping Gary Lucas locate...

#947Detectives: Find out what Anele and Frankie are helping Gary Lucas locate...

30 May 2019 11:33 AM
Cell C Media play has invaded the 947 space. Two contestants are called in to sit and watch content and win big!

Cell C Media play has invaded the 947 space. Two contestants are called in to sit and watch content and win big!

30 May 2019 11:28 AM
#HollywoodHelium: Thembekile quoted a line from Aladdin and had the whole team in stitches. Take a listen at this!

#HollywoodHelium: Thembekile quoted a line from Aladdin and had the whole team in stitches. Take a listen at this!

30 May 2019 11:25 AM
Menzi, the Opera singing uber driver is doing the most. Listen to this Celine Dion cover that he did!

Menzi, the Opera singing uber driver is doing the most. Listen to this Celine Dion cover that he did!

30 May 2019 11:20 AM
The official unofficial supporters advert for the Proteas ahead of #CWC19

The official unofficial supporters advert for the Proteas ahead of #CWC19

30 May 2019 7:48 AM
Menzi the Opera-singing uber driver is still riding his wave and singing so good from the top of his lungs. Take a listen at this!

Menzi the Opera-singing uber driver is still riding his wave and singing so good from the top of his lungs. Take a listen at this!

29 May 2019 11:55 AM
Opening a kiosk at your work desk!

Opening a kiosk at your work desk!

29 May 2019 11:53 AM
Features
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
EWN Headlines
Gauteng Health Dept awaits report into alleged abuse of woman at hospital
Gauteng Health Dept awaits report into alleged abuse of woman at hospital

The department launched an investigation after a video went viral showing a 76-year-old woman lying on the hospital floor tied to a bench with cloth.
Knysna ratepayers association backs mayor after DA fails in no-confidence motion
Knysna ratepayers association backs mayor after DA fails in no-confidence motion

Knysna’s Mayor Mark Willemse said surviving a motion of no confidence vote brought by his own party was a 'hollow victory'.
WATCH LIVE: Zondo Inquiry hears details of Transnet relocation contracts
WATCH LIVE: Zondo Inquiry hears details of Transnet relocation contracts

MNS Attorneys' Thobani Mnyandu continues detailing on the firm's findings on the Transnet contracts with China North Rail and Bombardier to relocate equipment manufacturing from Gauteng to Durban.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us