947 Breakfast Club

Sho Majozi won female artist of the year and the best new comer of the year awards at the SAMA's. Her speech stood out a bit, take a listen!


Anele once again came through and represented the Breakfast Club during the Voice live show. Take a listen at this!

3 June 2019 11:10 AM
Liverpool won and in excitement, a woman ran half naked naked on the pitch and got more followers on social media. Sometimes people do outrageous things to get followers!

3 June 2019 11:08 AM
Sometimes it is challenging to convince people that something is named after you. Take a listen at this!

3 June 2019 11:00 AM
Some things may convince you that they are there to stay but later find out that it was just a phase!

3 June 2019 10:58 AM
Looks like Anele will have to use Frankie's famous phrase to represent the Breakfast Club during the Voice live show on Sunday!

31 May 2019 11:54 AM
#HollywoodHelium: Anele took it like a champ and quoted a line from Titanic. Take a listen at this!

31 May 2019 11:53 AM
There's people who actually don't need alarm clocks to wake up on time!

31 May 2019 11:51 AM
#947Detectives: Find out what Anele and Frankie are helping Gary Lucas locate...

30 May 2019 11:33 AM
Cell C Media play has invaded the 947 space. Two contestants are called in to sit and watch content and win big!

30 May 2019 11:28 AM
Features
LAUNCHING TODAY - Nedbank Business Ignite
LAUNCHING TODAY - Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
EWN Headlines
Outa calls on govt to install experienced leaders at SAA
Outa calls on govt to install experienced leaders at SAA

The board is now tasked with searching for a replacement for outgoing CEO Vuyani Jarana who will leave the state-owned entity by the end of August.
Murderer Henri Van Breda turns to ConCourt to overturn guilty verdict, sentence
Murderer Henri Van Breda turns to ConCourt to overturn guilty verdict, sentence

Henri van Breda is serving three life terms for murdering his parents and older brother, and an additional 15 years for the attempted killing of his sister.
ANC expected to outline outcome of lekgotla
ANC expected to outline outcome of lekgotla

The African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) lekgotla draws to a close on Monday and deployees are expected to return to their provinces or take up positions in Cabinet.
