Anele once again came through and represented the Breakfast Club during the Voice live show. Take a listen at this!

947 Breakfast Club
Liverpool won and in excitement, a woman ran half naked naked on the pitch and got more followers on social media. Sometimes people do outrageous things to get followers!
3 June 2019 11:08 AM
Sho Majozi won female artist of the year and the best new comer of the year awards at the SAMA's. Her speech stood out a bit, take a listen!
3 June 2019 11:03 AM
Sometimes it is challenging to convince people that something is named after you. Take a listen at this!
3 June 2019 11:00 AM
Some things may convince you that they are there to stay but later find out that it was just a phase!
3 June 2019 10:58 AM
Looks like Anele will have to use Frankie's famous phrase to represent the Breakfast Club during the Voice live show on Sunday!
31 May 2019 11:54 AM
#HollywoodHelium: Anele took it like a champ and quoted a line from Titanic. Take a listen at this!
31 May 2019 11:53 AM
There's people who actually don't need alarm clocks to wake up on time!
31 May 2019 11:51 AM
#947Detectives: Find out what Anele and Frankie are helping Gary Lucas locate...
30 May 2019 11:33 AM
Cell C Media play has invaded the 947 space. Two contestants are called in to sit and watch content and win big!
30 May 2019 11:28 AM