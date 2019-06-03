947 Breakfast Club

Anele once again came through and represented the Breakfast Club during the Voice live show. Take a listen at this!


Liverpool won and in excitement, a woman ran half naked naked on the pitch and got more followers on social media. Sometimes people do outrageous things to get followers!

3 June 2019 11:08 AM
Sho Majozi won female artist of the year and the best new comer of the year awards at the SAMA's. Her speech stood out a bit, take a listen!

3 June 2019 11:03 AM
Sometimes it is challenging to convince people that something is named after you. Take a listen at this!

3 June 2019 11:00 AM
Some things may convince you that they are there to stay but later find out that it was just a phase!

3 June 2019 10:58 AM
Looks like Anele will have to use Frankie's famous phrase to represent the Breakfast Club during the Voice live show on Sunday!

31 May 2019 11:54 AM
#HollywoodHelium: Anele took it like a champ and quoted a line from Titanic. Take a listen at this!

31 May 2019 11:53 AM
There's people who actually don't need alarm clocks to wake up on time!

31 May 2019 11:51 AM
#947Detectives: Find out what Anele and Frankie are helping Gary Lucas locate...

30 May 2019 11:33 AM
Cell C Media play has invaded the 947 space. Two contestants are called in to sit and watch content and win big!

30 May 2019 11:28 AM
Features
LAUNCHING TODAY - Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
EWN Headlines
EFF blames Gordhan for departure of 3 CEOs from state-owned entities
The EFF has accused Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan of pushing axed CEO Siyabonga Gama out of Transnet, undermining Phakamani Hadebe as Eskom CEO and failing to support SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana.
Joao Rodriguez ruling sets tone for similar apartheid-era cases – NPA
The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg dismissed Ahmed Timol murder accused Joao Rodriguez’s application not to face charges for the death of Timol in 1971.

Jacob Zuma briefed on day-to-day running of ANN7, former news editor reveals
Former ANN7 news editor Rajesh Sundaram says while Duduzane Zuma was one of the directors of the company that owned the news channel, his father Jacob Zuma was more involved in the day-to-day running of the station than his son.
