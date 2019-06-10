947 Breakfast Club

#TeacherAppreciation: In life, we have to be thankful to those that sacrificed their time to teach and nurture us into what we have become. Lets all appreciate our lovely teachers and show them love!


Congratulations to everyone who was part of the 2019 Comrades marathon, especially those who outdid themselves and won!

Congratulations to everyone who was part of the 2019 Comrades marathon, especially those who outdid themselves and won!

10 June 2019 11:59 AM
According to stats, people will cheat their diet on Sunday evening exactly between &pm and 10pm!

According to stats, people will cheat their diet on Sunday evening exactly between &pm and 10pm!

10 June 2019 11:58 AM
The Character Company mentors males without a father figure

The Character Company mentors males without a father figure

10 June 2019 11:53 AM
The word for The Voice this coming Sunday is "perpendicular". Lets wait and see how Anele will sneak it in!

The word for The Voice this coming Sunday is "perpendicular". Lets wait and see how Anele will sneak it in!

7 June 2019 2:03 PM
Ever been a TV show contestant like Anele on the Weakest Link? Take a listen at this!

Ever been a TV show contestant like Anele on the Weakest Link? Take a listen at this!

7 June 2019 2:02 PM
The longest time you've stayed apart from the love of your life!

The longest time you've stayed apart from the love of your life!

7 June 2019 2:01 PM
Catch the #20kTriplePlay with Ayanda MVP and Andy so that you can win big!

Catch the #20kTriplePlay with Ayanda MVP and Andy so that you can win big!

7 June 2019 2:00 PM
Thembekile lost the bet to Anele and his punishment is a Big Mac. Take a listen a this!

Thembekile lost the bet to Anele and his punishment is a Big Mac. Take a listen a this!

7 June 2019 1:58 PM
30% of the American population, and Frankie, enjoy eating while in the bathtub.

30% of the American population, and Frankie, enjoy eating while in the bathtub.

7 June 2019 1:57 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
Events
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute

On Thursday 13 June, we're talking pigmentation with Pippa Hudson & Sin Renewal. Find out how you could be part of our studio audi...
EWN Headlines
Magashule still allowed to talk about ANC’s stance on economy - Mabe
Magashule still allowed to talk about ANC’s stance on economy - Mabe

Last week, secretary-general Ace Magashule said the ANC's lekgotla had resolved that the mandate of the Reserve Bank must be expanded to include employment and economic growth.
Radebe, Cwele to 'serve ANC in other capacities' after resignations
Radebe, Cwele to 'serve ANC in other capacities' after resignations

Parliament confirmed that former members of the executive Jeff Radebe and Siyabonga Cwele had become the latest former ministers to resign as MPs.
Convicted wife killer Rob Packham to be sentenced on Wednesday
Convicted wife killer Rob Packham to be sentenced on Wednesday

Sentencing arguments wrapped up quickly in the Western Cape High Court on Monday morning.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us