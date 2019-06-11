947 Breakfast Club

Support for fatherless boys through the Character Company!


Poor Cindy only learned today what "qwerty" stands for!

11 June 2019 11:00 AM
#20kTriplePlay: Tune in to Ayanda MVP and Andy's show, follow the rules and win your share!

11 June 2019 10:58 AM
Ladies reveal their secret beauty tricks on the 947 Breakfast Club

11 June 2019 10:52 AM
Joburgers reveal the items buy/re-buy before they run out?

11 June 2019 10:50 AM
Congratulations to everyone who was part of the 2019 Comrades marathon, especially those who outdid themselves and won!

10 June 2019 11:59 AM
According to stats, people will cheat their diet on Sunday evening exactly between &pm and 10pm!

10 June 2019 11:58 AM
#TeacherAppreciation: In life, we have to be thankful to those that sacrificed their time to teach and nurture us into what we have become. Lets all appreciate our lovely teachers and show them love!

10 June 2019 11:55 AM
The Character Company mentors males without a father figure

10 June 2019 11:53 AM
The word for The Voice this coming Sunday is "perpendicular". Lets wait and see how Anele will sneak it in!

7 June 2019 2:03 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
Events
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute
On Thursday 13 June, we're talking pigmentation with Pippa Hudson & Sin Renewal. Find out how you could be part of our studio audi...
EWN Headlines
North West teen arrested after allegedly stabbing another to death
It was alleged the victim was from school when the suspect from another school fatally stabbed him with a knife.

Transnet paid Gupta-linked Homix R41m for unknown reason, auditor testifies
Chetan Chhagan Vaghela said Neotel's management and board were unaware why Homix was being paid by Transnet.

Dlamini not off the hook for possible criminal charges despite resignation
The DA wanted former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini to be charged with perjury following her testimony at a court-appointed inquiry into her handling of the social grants scandal.
