Support for fatherless boys through the Character Company!
|
11 June 2019 11:00 AM
|
#20kTriplePlay: Tune in to Ayanda MVP and Andy's show, follow the rules and win your share!
|
11 June 2019 10:58 AM
|
Ladies reveal their secret beauty tricks on the 947 Breakfast Club
|
11 June 2019 10:52 AM
|
11 June 2019 10:50 AM
|
Congratulations to everyone who was part of the 2019 Comrades marathon, especially those who outdid themselves and won!
|
10 June 2019 11:59 AM
|
According to stats, people will cheat their diet on Sunday evening exactly between &pm and 10pm!
|
10 June 2019 11:58 AM
|
#TeacherAppreciation: In life, we have to be thankful to those that sacrificed their time to teach and nurture us into what we have become. Lets all appreciate our lovely teachers and show them love!
|
10 June 2019 11:55 AM
|
10 June 2019 11:53 AM
|
The word for The Voice this coming Sunday is "perpendicular". Lets wait and see how Anele will sneak it in!
|
7 June 2019 2:03 PM