947 Breakfast Club

Looking for suggestions of a word for Anele to use at the Voice to represent the Breakfast Club!


The Character Company is an NGO that mentors the fatherless males of this country. Listen to the 947 Breakfast Club and know how you can make a difference and help young males to become the best they can be!

The Character Company is an NGO that mentors the fatherless males of this country. Listen to the 947 Breakfast Club and know how you can make a difference and help young males to become the best they can be!

12 June 2019 11:59 AM
#FacebookOrBook: Can you tell if the lines being quoted are from Facebook or an actual book?

#FacebookOrBook: Can you tell if the lines being quoted are from Facebook or an actual book?

12 June 2019 11:55 AM
There's that one song that will be played during family gathering and everyone will have the time of their lives!

There's that one song that will be played during family gathering and everyone will have the time of their lives!

12 June 2019 11:53 AM
#20kTriplePlay: Tune into Ayanda MVP and Andy's show, follow the rules and win big. Its that easy!

#20kTriplePlay: Tune into Ayanda MVP and Andy's show, follow the rules and win big. Its that easy!

12 June 2019 11:43 AM
Poor Cindy only learned today what "qwerty" stands for!

Poor Cindy only learned today what "qwerty" stands for!

11 June 2019 11:00 AM
#20kTriplePlay: Tune in to Ayanda MVP and Andy's show, follow the rules and win your share!

#20kTriplePlay: Tune in to Ayanda MVP and Andy's show, follow the rules and win your share!

11 June 2019 10:58 AM
Support for fatherless boys through the Character Company!

Support for fatherless boys through the Character Company!

11 June 2019 10:55 AM
Ladies reveal their secret beauty tricks on the 947 Breakfast Club

Ladies reveal their secret beauty tricks on the 947 Breakfast Club

11 June 2019 10:52 AM
Joburgers reveal the items buy/re-buy before they run out?

Joburgers reveal the items buy/re-buy before they run out?

11 June 2019 10:50 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
Events
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute

On Thursday 13 June, we're talking pigmentation with Pippa Hudson & Sin Renewal. Find out how you could be part of our studio audi...
EWN Headlines
'Armed teachers' proposal is dangerous - Sadtu
'Armed teachers' proposal is dangerous - Sadtu

The Educators' Union of South Africa initially made the statement, saying government was forcing teachers to protect themselves due to a lack of security at schools.

Former cop due in court for trying to extort money from high-ranking officers
Former cop due in court for trying to extort money from high-ranking officers

The former tactical response team officer was currently serving 15 years in prison for armed robberies he committed.
Gauteng SAPS appeal for info after alleged rapist set alight
Gauteng SAPS appeal for info after alleged rapist set alight

Residents of Alexandra claim that the man, who was set alight, had been sought by the police for a range of charges, including rape.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us