Kiwi might just be your answer to sleepless nights!

947 Breakfast Club
|
With Father's day on Sunday, The Character Company has done the most and continues with their lifestyle of helping fatherless kids to grow up and make a difference in our society!
|
14 June 2019 4:21 PM
|
Anele has to sneak in the word "Molly" at the Voice live show to represent the Breakfast Club!
|
14 June 2019 4:19 PM
|
#20kTriplePlay: Tune into Ayanda MVP and Andy's show, follow the rules and win!
|
14 June 2019 4:17 PM
|
14 June 2019 4:16 PM
|
The Breakfast Club is still looking for more suggestions on what Anele needs to say to present the Breakfast Club during the Voice live show!
|
13 June 2019 11:12 AM
|
The 947 Breakfast Club had a chat with Troy, a young boy from The Character Company who has been doing very well since he joined the programme!
|
13 June 2019 11:10 AM
|
#20kTriplePlay: Tune into 947 and listen to Ayanda MVP and Andy's show, follow the rules and win!
|
13 June 2019 11:08 AM
|
#WouldYouRather: A "thank you" or a "I love you" for the rest your life from your partner?
|
13 June 2019 11:05 AM
|
Should Miriam go to the funeral or stay away? Take a listen and find out!
|
13 June 2019 11:01 AM