947 Breakfast Club

With Father's day on Sunday, The Character Company has done the most and continues with their lifestyle of helping fatherless kids to grow up and make a difference in our society!


Anele has to sneak in the word "Molly" at the Voice live show to represent the Breakfast Club!

14 June 2019 4:19 PM
#20kTriplePlay: Tune into Ayanda MVP and Andy's show, follow the rules and win!

14 June 2019 4:17 PM
Kiwi might just be your answer to sleepless nights!

14 June 2019 4:16 PM
Lebogang came through and nailed the GRC pop quiz!

14 June 2019 4:16 PM
The Breakfast Club is still looking for more suggestions on what Anele needs to say to present the Breakfast Club during the Voice live show!

13 June 2019 11:12 AM
The 947 Breakfast Club had a chat with Troy, a young boy from The Character Company who has been doing very well since he joined the programme!

13 June 2019 11:10 AM
#20kTriplePlay: Tune into 947 and listen to Ayanda MVP and Andy's show, follow the rules and win!

13 June 2019 11:08 AM
#WouldYouRather: A "thank you" or a "I love you" for the rest your life from your partner?

13 June 2019 11:05 AM
Should Miriam go to the funeral or stay away? Take a listen and find out!

13 June 2019 11:01 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
EWN Headlines
'It's time to share the profits' - Amcu to mining bosses
'It's time to share the profits' - Amcu to mining bosses

The trade union claims to represent 60,000 workers in the sector and has just come out of a five-month strike over wages against Sibanye-Stillwater's gold division.

MPs to get 88 free single-flight journeys a year as part of their perks
MPs to get 88 free single-flight journeys a year as part of their perks

The only catch is that they have to fly economy except in exceptional circumstances.
More focus needed on testing people for HIV/Aids, say experts
More focus needed on testing people for HIV/Aids, say experts

The 9th South African Aids Conference wrapped up at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban on Friday.

