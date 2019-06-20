947 Breakfast Club

When divorce agreements go nuclear...


#WhatsAppKaraoke: Gloria Gaynor would be proud of this 'I Will Survive" edition

#WhatsAppKaraoke: Gloria Gaynor would be proud of this 'I Will Survive" edition

19 June 2019 8:09 AM
#MyBossWouldBePerfectIf: These are some of the things that people would like to see their bosses do. Take a listen to find out what are they!

#MyBossWouldBePerfectIf: These are some of the things that people would like to see their bosses do. Take a listen to find out what are they!

18 June 2019 2:58 PM
#BClubKaraoke: The Breakfast club, together with the rest of Jo'burg had a karaoke morning. Take listen at this!

#BClubKaraoke: The Breakfast club, together with the rest of Jo'burg had a karaoke morning. Take listen at this!

18 June 2019 2:56 PM
If you are a fan of going back to the same holiday destination, take a listen to this!

If you are a fan of going back to the same holiday destination, take a listen to this!

18 June 2019 2:55 PM
So Anele didn't use the word given to her "molly" now she has R1000 fine! Take listen at this!

So Anele didn't use the word given to her "molly" now she has R1000 fine! Take listen at this!

18 June 2019 2:54 PM
With Father's day on Sunday, The Character Company has done the most and continues with their lifestyle of helping fatherless kids to grow up and make a difference in our society!

With Father's day on Sunday, The Character Company has done the most and continues with their lifestyle of helping fatherless kids to grow up and make a difference in our society!

14 June 2019 4:21 PM
Anele has to sneak in the phrase "Moley! Moley! Moley!" on the Voice live show!

Anele has to sneak in the phrase "Moley! Moley! Moley!" on the Voice live show!

14 June 2019 4:19 PM
#20kTriplePlay: Tune into Ayanda MVP and Andy's show, follow the rules and win!

#20kTriplePlay: Tune into Ayanda MVP and Andy's show, follow the rules and win!

14 June 2019 4:17 PM
Kiwi might just be your answer to sleepless nights!

Kiwi might just be your answer to sleepless nights!

14 June 2019 4:16 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
EWN Headlines
Alex Shutdown Movement opens case against Herman Mashaba
Alex Shutdown Movement opens case against Herman Mashaba

The movement's Sandile Mavundla says they want Mashaba and the City of Joburg to be challenged in court.
SA school violence: What’s being done?
SA school violence: What’s being done?

Over the past few weeks, learners have been victims and perpetrators of violent crime on school grounds with some incidents fatal.
ANC slams Steve Hofmeyr's death threats to Zinzi Mandela, Phumzile van Damme
ANC slams Steve Hofmeyr's death threats to Zinzi Mandela, Phumzile van Damme

The governing party would on Thursday morning open a case against Steve Hofmeyr after he threatened the two with death if they tried to take his land.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us