The Character Company Initiative #947BreakfastClub

20 June 2019 3:40 PM

The Character Company is a long term mentorship program for young boys growing up with absent fathers - raising them to be good men. Fathers are responsible to protect their daughters and teach their sons, but we no longer have the luxury to think that it is enough. There are too many children interacting with our sons and daughters that do not have fathers doing the same for them. This is why we need to get involved – we need more sons to grow up into men that know that what makes you a man is not the ability to have a child, but the courage to raise one. The 947 Breakfast Club hosted Jaco van Schalkwyk to find out more about this incredible organisation.