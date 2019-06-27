Some soulmates meet at the strangest place, during the most awkward time!
|
The 947 Breakfast Club's interview with Springboks Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira and Malcolm Marx!
|
27 June 2019 2:11 PM
|
As we all know, Anele still has to represent the Breakfast Club during the Voice live shows. Your suggestions are welcome!
|
27 June 2019 1:41 PM
|
27 June 2019 1:38 PM
|
Sometimes you can't help it but to just fall asleep in the most awkward places ever. Take a listen to this!
|
27 June 2019 1:34 PM
|
The 947 Breakfast Club had a chat with Nico Panagio, the host of Survivor South Africa!
|
24 June 2019 11:12 AM
|
That moment when you injure yourself and your parents tell you to be tough and move on!
|
24 June 2019 11:09 AM
|
24 June 2019 11:07 AM
|
If you've never taken a day off to nurse your broken heart like Anele did, then you haven't lived!
|
21 June 2019 2:48 PM
|
Anele still has a huge role to play and that is representing the 947 Breakfast Club during the Voice live show! Take a listen to find out what she has to say!
|
21 June 2019 2:47 PM