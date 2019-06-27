947 Breakfast Club

The 947 Breakfast Club's interview with Springboks Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira and Malcolm Marx!


As we all know, Anele still has to represent the Breakfast Club during the Voice live shows. Your suggestions are welcome!

27 June 2019 1:41 PM
Some soulmates meet at the strangest place, during the most awkward time!

27 June 2019 1:40 PM
Parents are not always on time. Take a listen to this!

27 June 2019 1:38 PM
Sometimes you can't help it but to just fall asleep in the most awkward places ever. Take a listen to this!

27 June 2019 1:34 PM
The 947 Breakfast Club had a chat with Nico Panagio, the host of Survivor South Africa!

24 June 2019 11:12 AM
That moment when you injure yourself and your parents tell you to be tough and move on!

24 June 2019 11:09 AM
Some songs have a bad heartbreak memory attached to them!

24 June 2019 11:07 AM
If you've never taken a day off to nurse your broken heart like Anele did, then you haven't lived!

21 June 2019 2:48 PM
Anele still has a huge role to play and that is representing the 947 Breakfast Club during the Voice live show! Take a listen to find out what she has to say!

21 June 2019 2:47 PM
