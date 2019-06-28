947 Breakfast Club

#AskTheClub: Weird things that the whole club does when alone in the car!


Anele just gave it away and Clinton Pillay took the opportunity. Ricky Rick pulled through and did the most! Take a listen at this!

Anele just gave it away and Clinton Pillay took the opportunity. Ricky Rick pulled through and did the most! Take a listen at this!

28 June 2019 12:38 PM
Frankie is leaving Centurion, moving to Lonehill!

Frankie is leaving Centurion, moving to Lonehill!

28 June 2019 12:35 PM
The 947 Breakfast Club's interview with Springboks Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira and Malcolm Marx!

The 947 Breakfast Club's interview with Springboks Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira and Malcolm Marx!

27 June 2019 2:11 PM
As we all know, Anele still has to represent the Breakfast Club during the Voice live shows. Your suggestions are welcome!

As we all know, Anele still has to represent the Breakfast Club during the Voice live shows. Your suggestions are welcome!

27 June 2019 1:41 PM
Some soulmates meet at the strangest place, during the most awkward time!

Some soulmates meet at the strangest place, during the most awkward time!

27 June 2019 1:40 PM
Parents are not always on time. Take a listen to this!

Parents are not always on time. Take a listen to this!

27 June 2019 1:38 PM
Sometimes you can't help it but to just fall asleep in the most awkward places ever. Take a listen to this!

Sometimes you can't help it but to just fall asleep in the most awkward places ever. Take a listen to this!

27 June 2019 1:34 PM
The 947 Breakfast Club had a chat with Nico Panagio, the host of Survivor South Africa!

The 947 Breakfast Club had a chat with Nico Panagio, the host of Survivor South Africa!

24 June 2019 11:12 AM
That moment when you injure yourself and your parents tell you to be tough and move on!

That moment when you injure yourself and your parents tell you to be tough and move on!

24 June 2019 11:09 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
Win
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk

BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – the PPS Big Dream Qu...
EWN Headlines
SA's CONCO wins eSwatini solar power project
SA's CONCO wins eSwatini solar power project

The kingdom, formerly known as Swaziland, imports 80% of its electricity from South Africa’s troubled utility Eskom but is looking to boost its energy independence.
Man linked to attack on homeless person in Tshwane arrested
Man linked to attack on homeless person in Tshwane arrested

It's understood the 40-year-old suspect was expected to appear in court on Friday on attempted murder charges.
CT rail enforcement unit’s contract renewed
CT rail enforcement unit’s contract renewed

The unit was launched last year and was funded by Prasa, the City of Cape Town and the provincial government.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us