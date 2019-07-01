947 Breakfast Club

The lineup is hot, hip and happening. You do not want to miss the Huawei Jo'burg day on the 07 September 2019 at Crocodile creek in Lanseria. See you there!


Clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane, in studio to help us get over certain aspects that are holding us back in life!

Clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane, in studio to help us get over certain aspects that are holding us back in life!

1 July 2019 11:11 AM
You can lose them all but not your wedding ring. Take a listen to this!

You can lose them all but not your wedding ring. Take a listen to this!

1 July 2019 11:07 AM
Teachers are the people that we've spent most of our days with, lets show some love and appreciation to them!

Teachers are the people that we've spent most of our days with, lets show some love and appreciation to them!

1 July 2019 11:06 AM
Anele just gave it away and Clinton Pillay took the opportunity. Ricky Rick pulled through and did the most! Take a listen at this!

Anele just gave it away and Clinton Pillay took the opportunity. Ricky Rick pulled through and did the most! Take a listen at this!

28 June 2019 12:38 PM
Frankie is leaving Centurion, moving to Lonehill!

Frankie is leaving Centurion, moving to Lonehill!

28 June 2019 12:35 PM
#AskTheClub: Weird things that the whole club does when alone in the car!

#AskTheClub: Weird things that the whole club does when alone in the car!

28 June 2019 12:33 PM
The 947 Breakfast Club's interview with Springboks Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira and Malcolm Marx!

The 947 Breakfast Club's interview with Springboks Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira and Malcolm Marx!

27 June 2019 2:11 PM
As we all know, Anele still has to represent the Breakfast Club during the Voice live shows. Your suggestions are welcome!

As we all know, Anele still has to represent the Breakfast Club during the Voice live shows. Your suggestions are welcome!

27 June 2019 1:41 PM
Some soulmates meet at the strangest place, during the most awkward time!

Some soulmates meet at the strangest place, during the most awkward time!

27 June 2019 1:40 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!

Business growth expert Tshepo Phakathi has shared small business advice that not only the Ignite finalists should be exposed to!
Win
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk

BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
Hong Kong descends into chaos as protesters storm legislature
Hong Kong descends into chaos as protesters storm legislature

A small group, mostly students wearing hard hats and masks, used a metal trolley, poles and pieces of scaffolding to hack through reinforced glass and charge at the government compound.

DA vows to fight appointment of ANC’s ‘rogue gallery’ in Parliament
DA vows to fight appointment of ANC’s ‘rogue gallery’ in Parliament

A total of 33 oversight committees are scheduled to meet for the first time this week to elect chairs. The DA is opposing the ANC’s list of MPs to lead committees.

Cosmo City residents slam CoJ over EMS suspension, poor service delivery
Cosmo City residents slam CoJ over EMS suspension, poor service delivery

The residents have criticised the City of Johannesburg for not just suspending ambulance services to the community but also for poor service delivery.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us