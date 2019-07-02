Here are some suggestions for Anele to represent the Breakfast Club at the Voice live show!

947 Breakfast Club
Alex missed Frankie's new Lonehill song. Not to worry Alex, we got you!
2 July 2019 11:18 AM
#NotSoDreamyJob: Sometimes we think that a certain job or profession is the dream until we get to do them and realize that is not the case!
2 July 2019 11:17 AM
2 July 2019 11:15 AM
With Frankie now living in Lonehill and has made a song about it, here are the things he needs to familiarize himself with. Take a listen to find out what are those things!
2 July 2019 11:14 AM
Andre took the Gold Reef City R10000 pop quiz one man and nailed it!
2 July 2019 11:12 AM
Clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane, in studio to help us get over certain aspects that are holding us back in life!
1 July 2019 11:11 AM
The lineup is hot, hip and happening. You do not want to miss the Huawei Jo'burg day on the 07 September 2019 at Crocodile creek in Lanseria. See you there!
1 July 2019 11:10 AM
You can lose them all but not your wedding ring. Take a listen to this!
1 July 2019 11:07 AM
Teachers are the people that we've spent most of our days with, lets show some love and appreciation to them!
1 July 2019 11:06 AM