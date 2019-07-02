947 Breakfast Club

Alex missed Frankie's new Lonehill song. Not to worry Alex, we got you!


#NotSoDreamyJob: Sometimes we think that a certain job or profession is the dream until we get to do them and realize that is not the case!

#NotSoDreamyJob: Sometimes we think that a certain job or profession is the dream until we get to do them and realize that is not the case!

2 July 2019 11:17 AM
Here are some suggestions for Anele to represent the Breakfast Club at the Voice live show!

Here are some suggestions for Anele to represent the Breakfast Club at the Voice live show!

2 July 2019 11:16 AM
The best day to buy a car, according to experts, is Monday!

The best day to buy a car, according to experts, is Monday!

2 July 2019 11:15 AM
Things you need to familiarise yourself with in Lonehill

Things you need to familiarise yourself with in Lonehill

2 July 2019 11:14 AM
Andre took the Gold Reef City R10000 pop quiz one man and nailed it!

Andre took the Gold Reef City R10000 pop quiz one man and nailed it!

2 July 2019 11:12 AM
Clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane, in studio to help us get over certain aspects that are holding us back in life!

Clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane, in studio to help us get over certain aspects that are holding us back in life!

1 July 2019 11:11 AM
The lineup is hot, hip and happening. You do not want to miss the Huawei Jo'burg day on the 07 September 2019 at Crocodile creek in Lanseria. See you there!

The lineup is hot, hip and happening. You do not want to miss the Huawei Jo'burg day on the 07 September 2019 at Crocodile creek in Lanseria. See you there!

1 July 2019 11:10 AM
You can lose them all but not your wedding ring. Take a listen to this!

You can lose them all but not your wedding ring. Take a listen to this!

1 July 2019 11:07 AM
Teachers are the people that we've spent most of our days with, lets show some love and appreciation to them!

Teachers are the people that we've spent most of our days with, lets show some love and appreciation to them!

1 July 2019 11:06 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!

Business growth expert Tshepo Phakathi has shared small business advice that not only the Ignite finalists should be exposed to!
Win
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk

BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
Sfiso Buthelezi elected chair of Parly's Appropriations Committee
Sfiso Buthelezi elected chair of Parly's Appropriations Committee

Buthelezi is among a number of controversial African National Congress (ANC) Members of Parliament nominated by the party to lead key committees in Parliament, where elections of chairs are taking place on Tueday.
Trevor Manuel has always served white capital - Malema
Trevor Manuel has always served white capital - Malema

The red beret leader said they were not scared of Sars and had nothing to hide from them.
Malema: DA decision to fine homeless people shows they're anti-black
Malema: DA decision to fine homeless people shows they're anti-black

EFF leader Julius Malema said at a briefing on Tuesday that the party would not be voting for the DA where it required votes from the party.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us