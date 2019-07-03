947 Breakfast Club

Here are the World President nominees!


The best days to go shopping and find best deals for anything that you will need!

The best days to go shopping and find best deals for anything that you will need!

3 July 2019 11:10 AM
This coming Sunday at 17:30, the Breakfast Club will be on the Voice live show and you don't wanna miss that out!

This coming Sunday at 17:30, the Breakfast Club will be on the Voice live show and you don't wanna miss that out!

3 July 2019 11:09 AM
Huawei Jo'burg day at crocodile creek in Lanseria. Make sure to buy tickets so that you don't miss out on the fun!

Huawei Jo'burg day at crocodile creek in Lanseria. Make sure to buy tickets so that you don't miss out on the fun!

3 July 2019 11:06 AM
According to stats, 12 % of working people do not reply to emails from Human Resource department!

According to stats, 12 % of working people do not reply to emails from Human Resource department!

3 July 2019 11:05 AM
Alex missed Frankie's new Lonehill song. Not to worry Alex, we got you!

Alex missed Frankie's new Lonehill song. Not to worry Alex, we got you!

2 July 2019 11:18 AM
#NotSoDreamyJob: Sometimes we think that a certain job or profession is the dream until we get to do them and realize that is not the case!

#NotSoDreamyJob: Sometimes we think that a certain job or profession is the dream until we get to do them and realize that is not the case!

2 July 2019 11:17 AM
Here are some suggestions for Anele to represent the Breakfast Club at the Voice live show!

Here are some suggestions for Anele to represent the Breakfast Club at the Voice live show!

2 July 2019 11:16 AM
The best day to buy a car, according to experts, is Monday!

The best day to buy a car, according to experts, is Monday!

2 July 2019 11:15 AM
Things you need to familiarise yourself with in Lonehill

Things you need to familiarise yourself with in Lonehill

2 July 2019 11:14 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!

Business growth expert Tshepo Phakathi has shared small business advice that not only the Ignite finalists should be exposed to!
Win
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk

BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
DA vows to make life 'uncomfortable' for new Parly committee chairs
DA vows to make life 'uncomfortable' for new Parly committee chairs

Committee chairs elected on Tuesday include Bongani Bongo, Faith Muthambi, Mosebenzi Zwane and Sfiso Buthelezi, while former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo was elected to lead the tourism oversight committee.
WATCH LIVE: Former DOJ DG Sindane appears at Zondo Commission
WATCH LIVE: Former DOJ DG Sindane appears at Zondo Commission

Former Director-General of the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development Nonkululeko Sindane has taken to the stand at the state capture commission of inquiry.
We'll do better in municipal audits, say Garden Route officials
We'll do better in municipal audits, say Garden Route officials

According to the Auditor-General's report, three out of the eight local councils in the area clocked up R150 million in authorised spending.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us