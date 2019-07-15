947 Breakfast Club

#JoburgsBestBarista: Share and nominate the best barista you know!


Sometimes people will see your tattoo and like it for themselves, go an extra mile to even get it!

Sometimes people will see your tattoo and like it for themselves, go an extra mile to even get it!

15 July 2019 11:50 AM
#MindYourLanguage: You will come across the movies you know in a different language, would you still be able to identify and enjoy them?

#MindYourLanguage: You will come across the movies you know in a different language, would you still be able to identify and enjoy them?

15 July 2019 11:49 AM
30% of women buy clothes for their husbands!

30% of women buy clothes for their husbands!

12 July 2019 2:36 PM
The Coffee and chocolate Africa expo is here and you don't wanna miss it!

The Coffee and chocolate Africa expo is here and you don't wanna miss it!

12 July 2019 2:35 PM
If you and your family had to choose and stick to one restaurant forever, this is what t would be!

If you and your family had to choose and stick to one restaurant forever, this is what t would be!

12 July 2019 2:34 PM
Edited: Who's the best barista in Joburg? Nominate yours #JoburgsBestBarista

Edited: Who's the best barista in Joburg? Nominate yours #JoburgsBestBarista

11 July 2019 4:43 PM
Who's the best barista in Joburg? Nominate yours #JoburgsBestBarista

Who's the best barista in Joburg? Nominate yours #JoburgsBestBarista

11 July 2019 4:09 PM
Colored hair in a very corporate and professional space. Take a listen to this!

Colored hair in a very corporate and professional space. Take a listen to this!

11 July 2019 10:42 AM
The Breakfast Club receives voice-notes of listeners asking for help. Take a listen to this one!

The Breakfast Club receives voice-notes of listeners asking for help. Take a listen to this one!

11 July 2019 10:41 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Zuma: I’ve never done anything unlawful with the Guptas
Zuma: I’ve never done anything unlawful with the Guptas

Zuma has been named as a key figure in a number of scandals that have played out over some years as a result of his alleged close links to the family.
'Did I auction Table Mountain?' Zuma responds to claims of auctioning SA
'Did I auction Table Mountain?' Zuma responds to claims of auctioning SA

Former President Jacob Zuma was speaking at the state capture commission of inquiry in Parktown on Monday.
WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma appears at state capture inquiry
WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma appears at state capture inquiry

Former President Jacob Zuma is appearing at the Zondo commission of inquiry where he is expected to answer the allegations of state capture that have been levelled against him.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us