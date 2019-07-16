947 Breakfast Club

Frankie is still safe because no one has told his partner about his confession on air...yet!


#JoburgsBestBarista: Share and nominate the barista that stands out for you!

#JoburgsBestBarista: Share and nominate the barista that stands out for you!

16 July 2019 11:51 AM
Some mistakes are so stupid and yet they will cost you an arm and a leg. Take a listen to this!

Some mistakes are so stupid and yet they will cost you an arm and a leg. Take a listen to this!

16 July 2019 11:50 AM
#MindYourLanguage: Your favourite movie in a different language. Take a listen to this!

#MindYourLanguage: Your favourite movie in a different language. Take a listen to this!

16 July 2019 11:48 AM
Sometimes people will see your tattoo and like it for themselves, go an extra mile to even get it!

Sometimes people will see your tattoo and like it for themselves, go an extra mile to even get it!

15 July 2019 11:50 AM
#MindYourLanguage: You will come across the movies you know in a different language, would you still be able to identify and enjoy them?

#MindYourLanguage: You will come across the movies you know in a different language, would you still be able to identify and enjoy them?

15 July 2019 11:49 AM
#JoburgsBestBarista: Share and nominate the best barista you know!

#JoburgsBestBarista: Share and nominate the best barista you know!

15 July 2019 11:47 AM
30% of women buy clothes for their husbands!

30% of women buy clothes for their husbands!

12 July 2019 2:36 PM
The Coffee and chocolate Africa expo is here and you don't wanna miss it!

The Coffee and chocolate Africa expo is here and you don't wanna miss it!

12 July 2019 2:35 PM
If you and your family had to choose and stick to one restaurant forever, this is what t would be!

If you and your family had to choose and stick to one restaurant forever, this is what t would be!

12 July 2019 2:34 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Zuma: I don't know why Guptas put pressure on former GCIS head Maseko
Zuma: I don't know why Guptas put pressure on former GCIS head Maseko

"I wouldn't be able to answer the question correctly because I really don't know what made Mr Ajay say that."
Aids deaths down a third since 2010: UN
Aids deaths down a third since 2010: UN

While Aids-related deaths in Africa, the continent most affected by the epidemic, have plummeted this decade, Eastern Europe has seen the death toll rise 5% and the Middle East and North Africa 9%.
Batchelor was once close to Kebble killer Mikey Schultz, says author
Batchelor was once close to Kebble killer Mikey Schultz, says author

Journalist Mandy Weiner said the killing was similar to organised crime hits seen in the Johannesburg area, mostly involving Serbian criminals as well as other individuals.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us