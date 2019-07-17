947 Breakfast Club

The 947 Breakfast Club and SA is saddened by the passing of a legend, Johnny Clegg. South African artists took it upon themselves to pay tribute to the legend. Take a listen to this!


Sometimes you just have to join in on the cravings your woman has when she's pregnant!

Sometimes you just have to join in on the cravings your woman has when she's pregnant!

17 July 2019 11:38 AM
#JoburgsBestBarista: Share and nominate your best barista!

#JoburgsBestBarista: Share and nominate your best barista!

17 July 2019 11:33 AM
Women can be sneaky at times and they have their reasons. Take a listen to this!

Women can be sneaky at times and they have their reasons. Take a listen to this!

17 July 2019 11:32 AM
Frankie is still safe because no one has told his partner about his confession on air...yet!

Frankie is still safe because no one has told his partner about his confession on air...yet!

16 July 2019 11:53 AM
#JoburgsBestBarista: Share and nominate the barista that stands out for you!

#JoburgsBestBarista: Share and nominate the barista that stands out for you!

16 July 2019 11:51 AM
Some mistakes are so stupid and yet they will cost you an arm and a leg. Take a listen to this!

Some mistakes are so stupid and yet they will cost you an arm and a leg. Take a listen to this!

16 July 2019 11:50 AM
#MindYourLanguage: Your favourite movie in a different language. Take a listen to this!

#MindYourLanguage: Your favourite movie in a different language. Take a listen to this!

16 July 2019 11:48 AM
Sometimes people will see your tattoo and like it for themselves, go an extra mile to even get it!

Sometimes people will see your tattoo and like it for themselves, go an extra mile to even get it!

15 July 2019 11:50 AM
#MindYourLanguage: You will come across the movies you know in a different language, would you still be able to identify and enjoy them?

#MindYourLanguage: You will come across the movies you know in a different language, would you still be able to identify and enjoy them?

15 July 2019 11:49 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Zuma: I don't remember insisting on Gama being appointed Transnet CEO
Zuma: I don't remember insisting on Gama being appointed Transnet CEO

Former President Jacob Zuma said while he may not remember the details of the list of Transnet CEO candidates, he did recall Gama’s name making the cut.
16 more sexual offences courts to be built - Lamola
16 more sexual offences courts to be built - Lamola

During the 2017/2018 financial year, 2,930 women and 985 children were murdered; more than 15% of the total number of people murdered in that time.
Mogoeng: Govt must fund political parties for elections to avoid state capture
Mogoeng: Govt must fund political parties for elections to avoid state capture

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said that allowing private individuals to fund politicians creates a breeding ground for corruption in the form of favours.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us