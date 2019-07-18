947 Breakfast Club

Alex and Maps Maponyane are on a quest. They are looking forward to being part of the new dating app for celebrities, Raya. Take a listen to this!


Slow internet connection can be a health hazard. Take a listen to this!

Slow internet connection can be a health hazard. Take a listen to this!

18 July 2019 11:58 AM
#MindYourLanguage: Your favorite movie or TV series in a different language. Take a listen to this!

#MindYourLanguage: Your favorite movie or TV series in a different language. Take a listen to this!

18 July 2019 11:55 AM
#JoburgsBestBarista: Share and nominate the best barista in Jo'burg!

#JoburgsBestBarista: Share and nominate the best barista in Jo'burg!

18 July 2019 11:53 AM
The 947 Breakfast Club and SA is saddened by the passing of a legend, Johnny Clegg. South African artists took it upon themselves to pay tribute to the legend. Take a listen to this!

The 947 Breakfast Club and SA is saddened by the passing of a legend, Johnny Clegg. South African artists took it upon themselves to pay tribute to the legend. Take a listen to this!

17 July 2019 11:38 AM
Sometimes you just have to join in on the cravings your woman has when she's pregnant!

Sometimes you just have to join in on the cravings your woman has when she's pregnant!

17 July 2019 11:38 AM
#JoburgsBestBarista: Share and nominate your best barista!

#JoburgsBestBarista: Share and nominate your best barista!

17 July 2019 11:33 AM
Women can be sneaky at times and they have their reasons. Take a listen to this!

Women can be sneaky at times and they have their reasons. Take a listen to this!

17 July 2019 11:32 AM
Frankie is still safe because no one has told his partner about his confession on air...yet!

Frankie is still safe because no one has told his partner about his confession on air...yet!

16 July 2019 11:53 AM
#JoburgsBestBarista: Share and nominate the barista that stands out for you!

#JoburgsBestBarista: Share and nominate the barista that stands out for you!

16 July 2019 11:51 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
UPDATE: 24 dead in suspected arson attack on Japan animation studio
UPDATE: 24 dead in suspected arson attack on Japan animation studio

Police said the fierce blaze appeared to have been started deliberately but there was no immediate information on a possible motive.
Mathulini CPA wins land claim court battle
Mathulini CPA wins land claim court battle

The Randburg Land Claims Court has granted the association an interdict against members of 'the concerned group' claiming ownership of the land belonging to the CPA.
Old Mutual fired Peter Moyo for whistleblowing, Mpofu argues
Old Mutual fired Peter Moyo for whistleblowing, Mpofu argues

Advocate Dali Mpofu and Advocate Thembeka Ngcukaitobi are representing Moyo at the Johannesburg High Court.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us