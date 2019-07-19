947 Breakfast Club

#MotherKnowsBest: Our mothers will certainly know what to say to us and when. Take a listen to this!


#MindYourLanguage: Your favorite TV show or movie in a foreign language!

19 July 2019 12:04 PM
#JoburgsBestBarista: Share and nominate the best barista in town!

19 July 2019 12:01 PM
Legends John Kani and Lebo M chat the Lion King with the 947 Breakfast Club

19 July 2019 12:00 PM
Alex and Maps Maponyane are on a quest. They are looking forward to being part of the new dating app for celebrities, Raya. Take a listen to this!

18 July 2019 12:03 PM
Slow internet connection can be a health hazard. Take a listen to this!

18 July 2019 11:58 AM
#MindYourLanguage: Your favorite movie or TV series in a different language. Take a listen to this!

18 July 2019 11:55 AM
#JoburgsBestBarista: Share and nominate the best barista in Jo'burg!

18 July 2019 11:53 AM
The 947 Breakfast Club and SA is saddened by the passing of a legend, Johnny Clegg. South African artists took it upon themselves to pay tribute to the legend. Take a listen to this!

17 July 2019 11:38 AM
Sometimes you just have to join in on the cravings your woman has when she's pregnant!

17 July 2019 11:38 AM
EWN Headlines
City of Joburg is dealing with land invasions, says Housing MMC
City of Joburg is dealing with land invasions, says Housing MMC

Police have been sent to areas including Lenasia South, Ennerdale, Zakariyya Park and Eldorado Park on Friday morning to monitor a flare-up of protests from residents who said they're fed up with land invasions.

Mkhwebane: Ramaphosa deliberately misled Parliament on Bosasa donation
Mkhwebane: Ramaphosa deliberately misled Parliament on Bosasa donation

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has found that President Cyril Ramaphosa deliberately misled Parliament in relation to the R500,000 Bosasa donation.
Jiba, Mrwebi have 10 days to tell Parly why they deserve their jobs back
Jiba, Mrwebi have 10 days to tell Parly why they deserve their jobs back

The two were sacked by President Cyril Ramaphosa on the recommendation of the Mokgoro commission which investigated whether the pair were fit for their jobs.
