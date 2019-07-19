Legends John Kani and Lebo M chat the Lion King with the 947 Breakfast Club

947 Breakfast Club
|
#MindYourLanguage: Your favorite TV show or movie in a foreign language!
|
19 July 2019 12:04 PM
|
#MotherKnowsBest: Our mothers will certainly know what to say to us and when. Take a listen to this!
|
19 July 2019 12:02 PM
|
#JoburgsBestBarista: Share and nominate the best barista in town!
|
19 July 2019 12:01 PM
|
Alex and Maps Maponyane are on a quest. They are looking forward to being part of the new dating app for celebrities, Raya. Take a listen to this!
|
18 July 2019 12:03 PM
|
Slow internet connection can be a health hazard. Take a listen to this!
|
18 July 2019 11:58 AM
|
#MindYourLanguage: Your favorite movie or TV series in a different language. Take a listen to this!
|
18 July 2019 11:55 AM
|
#JoburgsBestBarista: Share and nominate the best barista in Jo'burg!
|
18 July 2019 11:53 AM
|
The 947 Breakfast Club and SA is saddened by the passing of a legend, Johnny Clegg. South African artists took it upon themselves to pay tribute to the legend. Take a listen to this!
|
17 July 2019 11:38 AM
|
Sometimes you just have to join in on the cravings your woman has when she's pregnant!
|
17 July 2019 11:38 AM