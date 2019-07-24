Alex is still waiting to get feedback from the celebrity dating app called Raya. Take a listen to this!

947 Breakfast Club
There are 5 specific things that kids will say to get their parents blood boiling. Take a listen to find out what they are!
24 July 2019 11:44 AM
Sometimes life gets in the way and your favorite place that you want to go to might just disappear, just like that! Take a listen to what happened to Anele!
24 July 2019 11:42 AM
#FastForward: A scene from your favorite movie has been fast forwarded and you have to identify it. Take a listen to this!
24 July 2019 11:38 AM
#FastForward: A movie scene has been fast forwarded and you need to listen to it and identify it and which movie it is derived from!
23 July 2019 12:10 PM
The 947 Breakfast Club gave DJ Fresh a very warm welcome this morning!
23 July 2019 12:09 PM
Sometimes we are guilty of lying about the actual amount of an item we bought!
23 July 2019 12:08 PM
Discovery 947 Ride Jo'burg is back with a bang! Firoze Bhorat from Discovery shared interesting details with the club this morning, take a listen!
23 July 2019 12:07 PM
23 July 2019 12:03 PM
Coffee and chocolate Africa expo is happening this weekend. The Breakfast Club spoke to the coffee expert, Dennis and this is what h had to say!
22 July 2019 11:57 AM