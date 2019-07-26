Peter took initiative ad got into the money shower. Take a listen to find out how much he manage to get!

947 Breakfast Club
After Frankie stepped into the money shower and got out with only R350, Anele and Alex made shower they take the record higher. Take a listen to this!
26 July 2019 1:11 PM
Coffee and chocolate expo is happening this weekend and you don't wanna miss out on it!
26 July 2019 1:10 PM
Anele, Frankie and Alex all challenged each other on ten pin bowling and guess who won? Take a listen to find out!
26 July 2019 1:07 PM
#FastForward: A movie scene has been fast forwarded and you have to identify it and also tell which movie is it from!
26 July 2019 1:05 PM
The Breakfast Club spoke to Zelda la Grange about her documentary about Nelson Mandela. Take a listen to this!
25 July 2019 1:46 PM
#RomancePeak: It is said that the men who are 51 years old are killing the romance side of things!
25 July 2019 1:44 PM
Yesterday, the Breakfast Club discussed the annoying things kids will say to parents. Today here's what parents say to answer their kids!
25 July 2019 1:42 PM
#FastForward: A scene from a movie has been fast forwarded and you need to be able to identify it and the movie too. Take a listen to this!
25 July 2019 1:40 PM
There are 5 specific things that kids will say to get their parents blood boiling. Take a listen to find out what they are!
24 July 2019 11:44 AM