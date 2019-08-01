947 Breakfast Club

When wanting to do certain things, you need to consult the important people in your life. Take a listen to this!


#CrowdFunding: Since the Public Protector is in trouble with paying legal fees, a crowd funding would come in handy for her. Take a listen to this!

#CrowdFunding: Since the Public Protector is in trouble with paying legal fees, a crowd funding would come in handy for her. Take a listen to this!

1 August 2019 12:46 PM
Boom Shaka will be joining us on stage for Huawei Joburg day at Crocodile creek in Lanseria. Get your tickets ready so that you don't miss out!

Boom Shaka will be joining us on stage for Huawei Joburg day at Crocodile creek in Lanseria. Get your tickets ready so that you don't miss out!

1 August 2019 12:44 PM
#FastForward: A scene from a movie has been fast forwarded and all you have to do is to identify the movie. Take a listen at this!

#FastForward: A scene from a movie has been fast forwarded and all you have to do is to identify the movie. Take a listen at this!

1 August 2019 12:42 PM
Anele together with Domestos and Unilever gave back to the community of Eastern Cape through raising funds and building toilets for schools. Take a listen to this!

Anele together with Domestos and Unilever gave back to the community of Eastern Cape through raising funds and building toilets for schools. Take a listen to this!

31 July 2019 11:00 AM
That moment when one individual in the entire family does a different thing compared to what the entire family does. Betrayal at its best!

That moment when one individual in the entire family does a different thing compared to what the entire family does. Betrayal at its best!

31 July 2019 10:57 AM
Whatever weight your siblings are at, you are going to mirror it!

Whatever weight your siblings are at, you are going to mirror it!

31 July 2019 10:55 AM
#FastForward: A scene from a movie has been fast forwarded and you need to identify it and the movie too. Take a listen to this!

#FastForward: A scene from a movie has been fast forwarded and you need to identify it and the movie too. Take a listen to this!

31 July 2019 10:53 AM
Massive celebration for the Huawei Joburg day, a tour bus with the 947 personalities is where you want to be this Friday. Take a listen to this!

Massive celebration for the Huawei Joburg day, a tour bus with the 947 personalities is where you want to be this Friday. Take a listen to this!

30 July 2019 11:53 AM
#BestOfBreakfastClub: Cellphone confiscation!

#BestOfBreakfastClub: Cellphone confiscation!

30 July 2019 11:50 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Court rules rules Timothy Omotoso charges ‘not vague’
Court rules rules Timothy Omotoso charges ‘not vague’

The defence wanted the court to compel the State to provide more information on the charges, arguing they were vague.
SAMA calls for medical aid benefits model be overhauled
SAMA calls for medical aid benefits model be overhauled

Dr Norman Mabasa said because of that model, hospitals and specialists only wanted to attend to patients with limitless funds.
Post Office CEO Mark Barnes resigns
Post Office CEO Mark Barnes resigns

In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, Post Office board member Charles Nwaila said the parties were in agreement on an amicable separation.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us