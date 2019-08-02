FastForward: A movie scene has been fast forwarded and you have to be able to identify it and the movie too. Take a listen at this!

947 Breakfast Club
Boom Shaka had a lovely interview with Anele and the Breakfast Club and took us down memory lane. Take a listen to it!
2 August 2019 12:36 PM
Boom Shaka performing live from 1 Fox street, taking us down memory lane!
2 August 2019 12:31 PM
There's people in our lives that won't compromise when it comes to spending just a little extra. Take a listen to this!
2 August 2019 12:27 PM
When wanting to do certain things, you need to consult the important people in your life. Take a listen to this!
1 August 2019 12:49 PM
#CrowdFunding: Since the Public Protector is in trouble with paying legal fees, a crowd funding would come in handy for her. Take a listen to this!
1 August 2019 12:46 PM
Boom Shaka will be joining us on stage for Huawei Joburg day at Crocodile creek in Lanseria. Get your tickets ready so that you don't miss out!
1 August 2019 12:44 PM
#FastForward: A scene from a movie has been fast forwarded and all you have to do is to identify the movie. Take a listen at this!
1 August 2019 12:42 PM
Anele together with Domestos and Unilever gave back to the community of Eastern Cape through raising funds and building toilets for schools. Take a listen to this!
31 July 2019 11:00 AM
That moment when one individual in the entire family does a different thing compared to what the entire family does. Betrayal at its best!
31 July 2019 10:57 AM