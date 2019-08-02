947 Breakfast Club

Boom Shaka performing live from 1 Fox street, taking us down memory lane!


Boom Shaka had a lovely interview with Anele and the Breakfast Club and took us down memory lane. Take a listen to it!

Boom Shaka had a lovely interview with Anele and the Breakfast Club and took us down memory lane. Take a listen to it!

2 August 2019 12:36 PM
There's people in our lives that won't compromise when it comes to spending just a little extra. Take a listen to this!

There's people in our lives that won't compromise when it comes to spending just a little extra. Take a listen to this!

2 August 2019 12:27 PM
#FastForward: A movie scene has been fast forwarded and you have to be able to identify it and the movie too. Take a listen at this!

#FastForward: A movie scene has been fast forwarded and you have to be able to identify it and the movie too. Take a listen at this!

2 August 2019 12:23 PM
When wanting to do certain things, you need to consult the important people in your life. Take a listen to this!

When wanting to do certain things, you need to consult the important people in your life. Take a listen to this!

1 August 2019 12:49 PM
#CrowdFunding: Since the Public Protector is in trouble with paying legal fees, a crowd funding would come in handy for her. Take a listen to this!

#CrowdFunding: Since the Public Protector is in trouble with paying legal fees, a crowd funding would come in handy for her. Take a listen to this!

1 August 2019 12:46 PM
Boom Shaka will be joining us on stage for Huawei Joburg day at Crocodile creek in Lanseria. Get your tickets ready so that you don't miss out!

Boom Shaka will be joining us on stage for Huawei Joburg day at Crocodile creek in Lanseria. Get your tickets ready so that you don't miss out!

1 August 2019 12:44 PM
#FastForward: A scene from a movie has been fast forwarded and all you have to do is to identify the movie. Take a listen at this!

#FastForward: A scene from a movie has been fast forwarded and all you have to do is to identify the movie. Take a listen at this!

1 August 2019 12:42 PM
Anele together with Domestos and Unilever gave back to the community of Eastern Cape through raising funds and building toilets for schools. Take a listen to this!

Anele together with Domestos and Unilever gave back to the community of Eastern Cape through raising funds and building toilets for schools. Take a listen to this!

31 July 2019 11:00 AM
That moment when one individual in the entire family does a different thing compared to what the entire family does. Betrayal at its best!

That moment when one individual in the entire family does a different thing compared to what the entire family does. Betrayal at its best!

31 July 2019 10:57 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
ANC NEC disbands Western Cape PEC
ANC NEC disbands Western Cape PEC

The party said that the decision was taken by the national executive committee at last week's meeting.
Some shop owners, vendors in Joburg CBD refuse to trade after police clashes
Some shop owners, vendors in Joburg CBD refuse to trade after police clashes

Officers on Thursday targeted shops allegedly selling counterfeit goods, leading to running battles with business operators.
Minister praises outgoing Sapo CEO Mark Barnes for strengthening institution
Minister praises outgoing Sapo CEO Mark Barnes for strengthening institution

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams praised Barnes for playing an integral role in strengthening the organisation.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us