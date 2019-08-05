Katy Perry is in trouble and has to pay for it. Take a listen to this!

947 Breakfast Club
|
StompYourMom: Play against your mother and you or her can win tickets to Huawei Jo'burg day!
|
5 August 2019 11:33 AM
|
#CostToCompany: In the mist of everything, the 947 Breakfast Club just recently found out how much their mistakes cost the company. Take a listen to this!
|
5 August 2019 11:31 AM
|
Boom Shaka had a lovely interview with Anele and the Breakfast Club and took us down memory lane. Take a listen to it!
|
2 August 2019 12:36 PM
|
Boom Shaka performing live from 1 Fox street, taking us down memory lane!
|
2 August 2019 12:31 PM
|
There's people in our lives that won't compromise when it comes to spending just a little extra. Take a listen to this!
|
2 August 2019 12:27 PM
|
#FastForward: A movie scene has been fast forwarded and you have to be able to identify it and the movie too. Take a listen at this!
|
2 August 2019 12:23 PM
|
When wanting to do certain things, you need to consult the important people in your life. Take a listen to this!
|
1 August 2019 12:49 PM
|
#CrowdFunding: Since the Public Protector is in trouble with paying legal fees, a crowd funding would come in handy for her. Take a listen to this!
|
1 August 2019 12:46 PM
|
Boom Shaka will be joining us on stage for Huawei Joburg day at Crocodile creek in Lanseria. Get your tickets ready so that you don't miss out!
|
1 August 2019 12:44 PM