947 Breakfast Club

StompYourMom: Play against your mother and you or her can win tickets to Huawei Jo'burg day!


#CostToCompany: In the mist of everything, the 947 Breakfast Club just recently found out how much their mistakes cost the company. Take a listen to this!

#CostToCompany: In the mist of everything, the 947 Breakfast Club just recently found out how much their mistakes cost the company. Take a listen to this!

5 August 2019 11:31 AM
Katy Perry is in trouble and has to pay for it. Take a listen to this!

Katy Perry is in trouble and has to pay for it. Take a listen to this!

5 August 2019 11:29 AM
Boom Shaka had a lovely interview with Anele and the Breakfast Club and took us down memory lane. Take a listen to it!

Boom Shaka had a lovely interview with Anele and the Breakfast Club and took us down memory lane. Take a listen to it!

2 August 2019 12:36 PM
Boom Shaka performing live from 1 Fox street, taking us down memory lane!

Boom Shaka performing live from 1 Fox street, taking us down memory lane!

2 August 2019 12:31 PM
There's people in our lives that won't compromise when it comes to spending just a little extra. Take a listen to this!

There's people in our lives that won't compromise when it comes to spending just a little extra. Take a listen to this!

2 August 2019 12:27 PM
#FastForward: A movie scene has been fast forwarded and you have to be able to identify it and the movie too. Take a listen at this!

#FastForward: A movie scene has been fast forwarded and you have to be able to identify it and the movie too. Take a listen at this!

2 August 2019 12:23 PM
When wanting to do certain things, you need to consult the important people in your life. Take a listen to this!

When wanting to do certain things, you need to consult the important people in your life. Take a listen to this!

1 August 2019 12:49 PM
#CrowdFunding: Since the Public Protector is in trouble with paying legal fees, a crowd funding would come in handy for her. Take a listen to this!

#CrowdFunding: Since the Public Protector is in trouble with paying legal fees, a crowd funding would come in handy for her. Take a listen to this!

1 August 2019 12:46 PM
Boom Shaka will be joining us on stage for Huawei Joburg day at Crocodile creek in Lanseria. Get your tickets ready so that you don't miss out!

Boom Shaka will be joining us on stage for Huawei Joburg day at Crocodile creek in Lanseria. Get your tickets ready so that you don't miss out!

1 August 2019 12:44 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Malema’s attacks on journalists designed to intimidate, court hears
Malema’s attacks on journalists designed to intimidate, court hears

This was among the submissions made by counsel for the South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) and five journalists who have turned to the courts to stop the abuse.
SA's private-sector activity slips further in July - PMI
SA's private-sector activity slips further in July - PMI

IHS Markit’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 48.4 in July from 49.7 in June, further below the 50-point mark that separates expansion from growth.

District Six claimants ready to work with Didiza following court ruling
District Six claimants ready to work with Didiza following court ruling

Last week, the Land Claims Court found former Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane didn’t comply with a court order to come up with a proper plan for restitution, shifting that responsibility to her successor.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us