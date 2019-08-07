Anele puts her vocal chords to work so you can win RoseFest tickets!

7 August 2019 3:27 PM

We got Anele to record a few lines from a Shekhinah song, over the instrumental or beat from another artist on the RoseFest line-up.



Listeners need to guess which Shekhinah song Anele is singing. If you are able to guess the song, you could win yourself tickets to RoseFest.



Listen to the 947 Breakfast Club every day to hear the latest song that you will need to guess.