StumpYourMom: Frankie's mom has her A-game on. Can you beat her?

947 Breakfast Club
|
#ToiletPaperGeneration: 55% of all Americans keep a roll of toilet paper in their cars!
|
8 August 2019 11:06 AM
|
Anele might just be in trouble for breaking something very expensive in studio. Take a listen to this!
|
8 August 2019 11:02 AM
|
Anele puts her vocal chords to work so you can win RoseFest tickets!
|
7 August 2019 3:27 PM
|
There are things in your house that you could rent out and make some extra cash. Take a listen to this!
|
7 August 2019 11:49 AM
|
When your boss takes you and your colleagues out for lunch and you learn only when the bill comes that you have to pay for what you ordered. Take a listen to this!
|
7 August 2019 11:47 AM
|
#StompYourMom: Frankie's mom is up for a challenge and to play alongside you to see who will win the tickets to Huawei Jo'burg day. Take a listen to this!
|
7 August 2019 11:44 AM
|
Sometimes are jobs require us to bring in the tools needed to get the job done. Take a listen to this!
|
6 August 2019 2:03 PM
|
According to reader's digest, the more kids you have, the dumber you get!
|
6 August 2019 2:02 PM
|
#StompYourMom: Go head-to-head with your mom. The one who wins will get Huawei Jo'burg day tickets!
|
6 August 2019 2:00 PM