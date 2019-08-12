947 Breakfast Club

#QuizYourBoss: It is time to quiz your boss and find out if they really know you or they really don't!


The 947 Breakfast Club had a lovely chat with the new Miss South Africa, Zozibini Tunzi, who opened up about the whole experience, Anele's question and also how doe it feel. Take a listen to this!

12 August 2019 11:13 AM
According to kids, this is what Brexit is!

12 August 2019 11:09 AM
Naturally, parents protect their kids their entire lives but at some point, the kid has to grow up and experience things link going to a concert alone. Take a listen to this!

12 August 2019 11:09 AM
#ToiletPaperGeneration: 55% of all Americans keep a roll of toilet paper in their cars!

8 August 2019 11:06 AM
#StumpYourMom: Frankie's mom has her A-game on. Can you beat her?

8 August 2019 11:03 AM
Anele might just be in trouble for breaking something very expensive in studio. Take a listen to this!

8 August 2019 11:02 AM
Anele puts her vocal chords to work so you can win RoseFest tickets!

7 August 2019 3:27 PM
There are things in your house that you could rent out and make some extra cash. Take a listen to this!

7 August 2019 11:49 AM
When your boss takes you and your colleagues out for lunch and you learn only when the bill comes that you have to pay for what you ordered. Take a listen to this!

7 August 2019 11:47 AM
EWN Headlines
WC ANC awaits announcement of interim PEC
WC ANC awaits announcement of interim PEC

The ANC's provincial executive committee (PEC) was dissolved last week after months of public spats.
Over 1,000 arrested since SANDF deployment in CT
Over 1,000 arrested since SANDF deployment in CT

Police Minister Bheki Cele held a briefing in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain, on Monday.

Search for new deputy Public Protector to get under way
Search for new deputy Public Protector to get under way

Kevin Malunga’s contract would soon be coming to an end and he would need to be replaced before the end of 2019.
