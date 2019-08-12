The 947 Breakfast Club had a lovely chat with the new Miss South Africa, Zozibini Tunzi, who opened up about the whole experience, Anele's question and also how doe it feel. Take a listen to this!

947 Breakfast Club
|
#QuizYourBoss: It is time to quiz your boss and find out if they really know you or they really don't!
|
12 August 2019 11:10 AM
|
12 August 2019 11:09 AM
|
Naturally, parents protect their kids their entire lives but at some point, the kid has to grow up and experience things link going to a concert alone. Take a listen to this!
|
12 August 2019 11:09 AM
|
#ToiletPaperGeneration: 55% of all Americans keep a roll of toilet paper in their cars!
|
8 August 2019 11:06 AM
|
#StumpYourMom: Frankie's mom has her A-game on. Can you beat her?
|
8 August 2019 11:03 AM
|
Anele might just be in trouble for breaking something very expensive in studio. Take a listen to this!
|
8 August 2019 11:02 AM
|
Anele puts her vocal chords to work so you can win RoseFest tickets!
|
7 August 2019 3:27 PM
|
There are things in your house that you could rent out and make some extra cash. Take a listen to this!
|
7 August 2019 11:49 AM
|
When your boss takes you and your colleagues out for lunch and you learn only when the bill comes that you have to pay for what you ordered. Take a listen to this!
|
7 August 2019 11:47 AM