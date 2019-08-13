KidsKnowsBest: Let the kids explain what is a cellphone and how it works!

947 Breakfast Club
Palesa, with the help of her friend Matshepo, nailed the Gold Reef City R10,000 pop quiz!
13 August 2019 12:33 PM
#QuizYourBoss: Put your boss in a sticky situation to find out how well they know you!
13 August 2019 12:30 PM
That one thing that will make you feel like you have it all together!
13 August 2019 12:29 PM
13 August 2019 12:28 PM
The 947 Breakfast Club had a lovely chat with the new Miss South Africa, Zozibini Tunzi, who opened up about the whole experience, Anele's question and also how doe it feel. Take a listen to this!
12 August 2019 11:13 AM
#QuizYourBoss: It is time to quiz your boss and find out if they really know you or they really don't!
12 August 2019 11:10 AM
12 August 2019 11:09 AM
Naturally, parents protect their kids their entire lives but at some point, the kid has to grow up and experience things link going to a concert alone. Take a listen to this!
12 August 2019 11:09 AM
#ToiletPaperGeneration: 55% of all Americans keep a roll of toilet paper in their cars!
8 August 2019 11:06 AM