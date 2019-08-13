947 Breakfast Club

#QuizYourBoss: Put your boss in a sticky situation to find out how well they know you!


Palesa, with the help of her friend Matshepo, nailed the Gold Reef City R10,000 pop quiz!

13 August 2019 12:33 PM
That one thing that will make you feel like you have it all together!

13 August 2019 12:29 PM
The best age to start leaving your little ones home alone!

13 August 2019 12:28 PM
#KidsKnowsBest: Let the kids explain what is a cellphone and how it works!

13 August 2019 12:26 PM
The 947 Breakfast Club had a lovely chat with the new Miss South Africa, Zozibini Tunzi, who opened up about the whole experience, Anele's question and also how doe it feel. Take a listen to this!

12 August 2019 11:13 AM
#QuizYourBoss: It is time to quiz your boss and find out if they really know you or they really don't!

12 August 2019 11:10 AM
According to kids, this is what Brexit is!

12 August 2019 11:09 AM
Naturally, parents protect their kids their entire lives but at some point, the kid has to grow up and experience things link going to a concert alone. Take a listen to this!

12 August 2019 11:09 AM
#ToiletPaperGeneration: 55% of all Americans keep a roll of toilet paper in their cars!

8 August 2019 11:06 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
KZN ANC: Decision to sack Zandile Gumede, other officials will strengthen party
KZN ANC: Decision to sack Zandile Gumede, other officials will strengthen party

The party’s provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said the decision to axe the mayor was taken in favour of eThekwini residents.

DA wants urgent legal opinion from Parliament on NHI Bill's constitutionality
DA wants urgent legal opinion from Parliament on NHI Bill's constitutionality

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said the party had issues with the legislation's constitutionality but wanted a legal opinion before challenging it legally.
CAR militias abuse peace deal to tighten grip, say experts
CAR militias abuse peace deal to tighten grip, say experts

A new report to the UN says impediments to peace range from attacks on civilians and humanitarian workers to 'doublespeak' from rebel forces, banditry and arms trafficking.

