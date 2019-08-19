947 Breakfast Club

#BestOfBreakfastClub: Frankie the scientist loves having objects in the microwave. Take a listen to this!


#BestOfBreakfastClub: Alex won the great cuddle-off!

#BestOfBreakfastClub: Alex won the great cuddle-off!

19 August 2019 1:38 PM
#BestOfBreakfastClub: Parents on social media!

#BestOfBreakfastClub: Parents on social media!

19 August 2019 1:36 PM
#BestOfBreakfastClub: Frankie did a review of a few things. Take a listen and find out what is it!

#BestOfBreakfastClub: Frankie did a review of a few things. Take a listen and find out what is it!

19 August 2019 1:34 PM
#KidsKnowsBest: The difference between crocodile and alligator!

#KidsKnowsBest: The difference between crocodile and alligator!

16 August 2019 1:36 PM
Cameron came and conquered the Gold Reef City R10 000 pop quiz!

Cameron came and conquered the Gold Reef City R10 000 pop quiz!

16 August 2019 1:35 PM
#QuizYourBoss: Put your employer on the spot to find out how well they know you!

#QuizYourBoss: Put your employer on the spot to find out how well they know you!

16 August 2019 1:34 PM
Palesa, with the help of her friend Matshepo, nailed the Gold Reef City R10,000 pop quiz!

Palesa, with the help of her friend Matshepo, nailed the Gold Reef City R10,000 pop quiz!

13 August 2019 12:33 PM
#QuizYourBoss: Put your boss in a sticky situation to find out how well they know you!

#QuizYourBoss: Put your boss in a sticky situation to find out how well they know you!

13 August 2019 12:30 PM
That one thing that will make you feel like you have it all together!

That one thing that will make you feel like you have it all together!

13 August 2019 12:29 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John Maytham's Book Reviews

John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Parliament committee to continue meeting on Jiba, Mrwebi’s futures
Parliament committee to continue meeting on Jiba, Mrwebi’s futures

Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services chairperson Bulelani Magwanishe said the committee would continue with its programme as members had not been formally informed or interdicted from going ahead with the process.
JHB taxi driver to be charged with attempted murder over road rage shooting
JHB taxi driver to be charged with attempted murder over road rage shooting

The driver was angered by a motorist who drove slowly looking for parking in the CBD on Friday.
CoJ, unions sign memorandum of understanding to reduce municipal strikes
CoJ, unions sign memorandum of understanding to reduce municipal strikes

The South African Municipal Workers Union and the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union are part of the agreement which will see protests being the last resort in addressing workers' grievances.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us