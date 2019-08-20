#BestOfBreakfastClub: Here's when Frankie got a love letter from his first love!
|
#BestOfBreakfastClub: Here's when AKA come through and had a chat with Breakfast Club!
|
20 August 2019 1:31 PM
|
19 August 2019 1:38 PM
|
19 August 2019 1:36 PM
|
#BestOfBreakfastClub: Frankie the scientist loves having objects in the microwave. Take a listen to this!
|
19 August 2019 1:35 PM
|
#BestOfBreakfastClub: Frankie did a review of a few things. Take a listen and find out what is it!
|
19 August 2019 1:34 PM
|
#KidsKnowsBest: The difference between crocodile and alligator!
|
16 August 2019 1:36 PM
|
Cameron came and conquered the Gold Reef City R10 000 pop quiz!
|
16 August 2019 1:35 PM
|
#QuizYourBoss: Put your employer on the spot to find out how well they know you!
|
16 August 2019 1:34 PM
|
Palesa, with the help of her friend Matshepo, nailed the Gold Reef City R10,000 pop quiz!
|
13 August 2019 12:33 PM