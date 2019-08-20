947 Breakfast Club

#BestOfBreakfastClub: Here's when Frankie got a love letter from his first love!


20 August 2019 1:31 PM
#BestOfBreakfastClub: Alex won the great cuddle-off!

19 August 2019 1:38 PM
#BestOfBreakfastClub: Parents on social media!

19 August 2019 1:36 PM
#BestOfBreakfastClub: Frankie the scientist loves having objects in the microwave. Take a listen to this!

19 August 2019 1:35 PM
#BestOfBreakfastClub: Frankie did a review of a few things. Take a listen and find out what is it!

19 August 2019 1:34 PM
#KidsKnowsBest: The difference between crocodile and alligator!

16 August 2019 1:36 PM
Cameron came and conquered the Gold Reef City R10 000 pop quiz!

16 August 2019 1:35 PM
#QuizYourBoss: Put your employer on the spot to find out how well they know you!

16 August 2019 1:34 PM
Palesa, with the help of her friend Matshepo, nailed the Gold Reef City R10,000 pop quiz!

13 August 2019 12:33 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John Maytham's Book Reviews

John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Former SABC acting board to take SIU security tender report on review
Former SABC acting board to take SIU security tender report on review

Former board members responded to the Special Investigating Unit’s report, which found irregularities in the awarding of the security tender.

KZN woman accused of killing Siphumelele Mzimba (10) wants bail
KZN woman accused of killing Siphumelele Mzimba (10) wants bail

She has not yet pleaded and on Tuesday morning, she appeared before the Pinetown Magistrates Court via video link from the Westville Prison.
Committee set up to probe fraud, corruption at Gauteng municipalities
Committee set up to probe fraud, corruption at Gauteng municipalities

Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile said the committee would investigate and act on corrupt activities.
