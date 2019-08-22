947 Breakfast Club

#BestOfBreakfastClub: When someone else is in the queue for you!


Yesterday, the 947 Breakfast Club was showing the whole of Jo'burg what it looks like to ride a bicycle. Take a listen to this!

22 August 2019 1:16 PM
Melody from the 947 Crew has finally arrived with the bicycles and Anele can finally rest!

21 August 2019 5:01 PM
Here are a few pointers on what carbs to have when cycling!

21 August 2019 5:00 PM
The CEO of Discovery Vitality has joined the Breakfast Club on cycling. Take a listen to this!

21 August 2019 4:59 PM
#BestOfBreakfastClub: Here's when AKA come through and had a chat with Breakfast Club!

20 August 2019 1:31 PM
#BestOfBreakfastClub: Here's when Frankie got a love letter from his first love!

20 August 2019 1:29 PM
#BestOfBreakfastClub: Alex won the great cuddle-off!

19 August 2019 1:38 PM
#BestOfBreakfastClub: Parents on social media!

19 August 2019 1:36 PM
#BestOfBreakfastClub: Frankie the scientist loves having objects in the microwave. Take a listen to this!

19 August 2019 1:35 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John Maytham's Book Reviews

John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
ANC withdraws motion of no confidence against Mashaba
ANC withdraws motion of no confidence against Mashaba

The ANC wanted Herman Mashaba to go, arguing financial troubles in the country's biggest metro as well as poor service delivery.

Maimane’s request to ask Ramaphosa about CR17 ministers denied
Maimane’s request to ask Ramaphosa about CR17 ministers denied

Speaker Thandi Modise based her decision on the grounds that DA leader Mmusi Maimane failed to meet the strict requirements to have an urgent question added to the order paper.
Mashaba: I’m not intimidated by ANC motion of no confidence
Mashaba: I’m not intimidated by ANC motion of no confidence

The ANC wants Mashaba to go, arguing financial troubles in the country's biggest metro as well as poor service delivery.

