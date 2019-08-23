947 Breakfast Club

#BestOfBreakfastClub: Some divorce settlement include dreadlocks!


Jacques Burger from Survivor South Africa in studio!

23 August 2019 2:40 PM
Yesterday, the 947 Breakfast Club was showing the whole of Jo'burg what it looks like to ride a bicycle. Take a listen to this!

22 August 2019 1:16 PM
#BestOfBreakfastClub: When someone else is in the queue for you!

22 August 2019 1:15 PM
Melody from the 947 Crew has finally arrived with the bicycles and Anele can finally rest!

21 August 2019 5:01 PM
Here are a few pointers on what carbs to have when cycling!

21 August 2019 5:00 PM
The CEO of Discovery Vitality has joined the Breakfast Club on cycling. Take a listen to this!

21 August 2019 4:59 PM
#BestOfBreakfastClub: Here's when AKA come through and had a chat with Breakfast Club!

20 August 2019 1:31 PM
#BestOfBreakfastClub: Here's when Frankie got a love letter from his first love!

20 August 2019 1:29 PM
#BestOfBreakfastClub: Alex won the great cuddle-off!

19 August 2019 1:38 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Details of SABC, MultiChoice deal over PSL games remain unclear
Earlier on Friday, Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that the three parties had come to an arrangement to broadcast PSL games from this weekend.

Solidarity wants to have Brian Molefe’s property seized
Brian Molefe had until Friday to pay R700,000to Solidarity for its legal costs in his unlawful early retirement case.
Mbalula out to rid the streets of unroadworthy taxis
Taxi operators who choose to bring their taxis voluntary for scrapping will receive R120,000 for each taxi.
