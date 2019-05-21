Ask The Club

#AskTheClub: High school love affair!


#AskTheClub: Anele has a wonky eye!

#AskTheClub: Anele has a wonky eye!

17 May 2019 1:18 PM
#AskTheClub: What to do when you find hair in your food at a restaurant!

#AskTheClub: What to do when you find hair in your food at a restaurant!

16 May 2019 12:33 PM
#AskTheClub: Animal sounds that the Breakfast Club can make!

#AskTheClub: Animal sounds that the Breakfast Club can make!

13 May 2019 11:51 AM
#AskTheClub: Places that the Breakfast Club wont go back to!

#AskTheClub: Places that the Breakfast Club wont go back to!

7 May 2019 12:31 PM
#AskTheClub: If the Breakfast Club had political parties, these would be their names!

#AskTheClub: If the Breakfast Club had political parties, these would be their names!

6 May 2019 12:31 PM
#AskTheClub: Taylor Swift vs Beyonce!

#AskTheClub: Taylor Swift vs Beyonce!

3 May 2019 10:58 AM
#AskTheClub: If the Breakfast Club could swap surnames, who will be who?

#AskTheClub: If the Breakfast Club could swap surnames, who will be who?

2 May 2019 1:52 PM
#AskTheClub: How long can a person crash at your place?

#AskTheClub: How long can a person crash at your place?

17 April 2019 12:07 PM
#AskTheClub: How does Alex keep awake throughout the day?

#AskTheClub: How does Alex keep awake throughout the day?

15 April 2019 11:15 AM
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
4 killed in Khayelitsha house fire
4 killed in Khayelitsha house fire

Jermaine Carelse, from the City of Cape Town’s fire and rescue services, said a man was injured in the tragedy.
WATCH LIVE: Thales presents arguments for dropping Zuma corruption case
WATCH LIVE: Thales presents arguments for dropping Zuma corruption case

French arms firm Thales, the co-accused in former President Jacob Zuma's corruption case, will present arguments on why the matter should be dismissed.
Two police officers shot dead in Durban
Two police officers shot dead in Durban

It’s understood the officers were stationed outside an eThekwini councillor's house when they were attacked by an unknown number of men on Monday night.
