Ask The Club

#AskTheClub: A live-in massage therapist or chef?


#AskTheClub: If Cindy had a cooking show, this is what it would be called!

#AskTheClub: If Cindy had a cooking show, this is what it would be called!

4 July 2019 11:03 AM
#AskTheClub: Does the Breakfast Club ever fart in public places?

#AskTheClub: Does the Breakfast Club ever fart in public places?

3 July 2019 11:07 AM
#AskTheClub: The whole club tells us why do best friends gossip about each other!

#AskTheClub: The whole club tells us why do best friends gossip about each other!

2 July 2019 11:10 AM
#AskTheClub: Who would win The Breakfast Club eating competition?

#AskTheClub: Who would win The Breakfast Club eating competition?

1 July 2019 11:04 AM
#AskTheClub: How does Thembekile deal with people that always complain at work!

#AskTheClub: How does Thembekile deal with people that always complain at work!

27 June 2019 1:33 PM
#AskTheClub: Anele, Cindy and Thembekile are for one thing. Frankie and Alex on the other hand are for the other one. Listen to find out what exactly are these things!

#AskTheClub: Anele, Cindy and Thembekile are for one thing. Frankie and Alex on the other hand are for the other one. Listen to find out what exactly are these things!

24 June 2019 11:06 AM
#AskTheClub: Should the Breakfast Club own a restaurant/bar, this is what they would call it!

#AskTheClub: Should the Breakfast Club own a restaurant/bar, this is what they would call it!

21 June 2019 2:37 PM
#AskTheClub: How often do the Breakfast Club change their bedding?

#AskTheClub: How often do the Breakfast Club change their bedding?

20 June 2019 1:11 PM
#AskTheClub: Which TV character is the best dressed?

#AskTheClub: Which TV character is the best dressed?

18 June 2019 2:52 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!

Business growth expert Tshepo Phakathi has shared small business advice that not only the Ignite finalists should be exposed to!
Win
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk

BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
More than half of NC residents are poor, and Premier Saul hopes to change that
More than half of NC residents are poor, and Premier Saul hopes to change that

Saul delivered his maiden State of the Province Address and highlighted the province's 26% unemployment rate. He also raised concerns on the fact that 54% of residents were poor.
Muslim Judicial Council will take SANDF hijab case to HRC
Muslim Judicial Council will take SANDF hijab case to HRC

Major Fatima Isaacs and the council said they would lodge a complaint with the Human Rights Commission.
Convicted fraudster Zukisa Faku resigns from Parliament
Convicted fraudster Zukisa Faku resigns from Parliament

She joined a long list of former ANC MPs who were forced to quit after the elections for different reasons.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us